Arsenal duo Miedema and McCabe nominated for October’s WSL player of the month

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema (left) celebrates scoring her side's first goal of the game with team-mates Leah Williamson during the FA Women's Super League match at the Broadfield Stadium, Brighton.

Arsenal duo Vivianne Miedema and Katie McCabe have been nominated for the Barclays FA Women’s Super League player of the month for October.

Arsenal players celebrate after teammate Katie McCabe scores their sides first goal of the game during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London.

Striker Miedema broke the WSL goalscoring record as she scored a hat-trick against Tottenham Hotspur and netted a brace away at Brighton & Hove Albion in Arsenal’s 5-0 victory.

This now means she has 52 goals in 50 games in the competition and beat previous holder Nikita Parris record in 60 games fewer than the former Manchester City star.

Miedema also became the first player in WSL history to score two first-half hat-tricks as she netted her first against Bristol City last December in an 11-1 victory at Meadow Park.

The Netherlands international also scored against Bristol City at home in the Gunners 3-1 victory as Arsenal went through the month unbeaten and remain top of the Women’s Super League table.

McCabe also had a fine month as she opened the scoring in the derby day victory over Spurs with a fantastic free-kick from an acute angle whipping the ball off the post and beyond Rebecca Spencer in the Tottenham Hotspur goal.

The Republic of Ireland International has five assists already this season and got three of those in October one against Tottenham and two against Brighton as she set up goals for Miedema and Jennifer Beattie’s first of the campaign from a corner.

The Arsenal duo will be competing against Manchester United’s Alessia Russo, Birmingham City’s Rachel Corsie and Everton’s Claire Emslie for the award.

Gunners boss Joe Montemurro has been nominated for the manager of the month after guiding Arsenal to three wins from three as they remain the only team with a one hundred percent win rate left in the WSL.

The Australian will be up against Birmingham City’s Carla Ward, Manchester United’s Casey Stoney and Everton boss Willie Kirk for that prize.

Last month Arsenal’s Jill Roord scooped the player of the month for the very first time in her career in England.