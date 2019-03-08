Arsenal duo Williamson and Mead named in Lionesses squad

Arsenal's Beth Mead celebrates one of England's goals against Scotland at the FIFA Women's World Cup (pic Richard Sellers/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

Leah Williamson and Beth Mead have been named in Phil Neville's 24 player squad for the upcoming international friendly fixtures with Belgium and Norway.

England's Leah Williamson (left) and team-mate Millie Bright celebrate after the final whistle during the FIFA Women's World Cup, round of Sixteen match at Stade du Hainaut, Valenciennes. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA England's Leah Williamson (left) and team-mate Millie Bright celebrate after the final whistle during the FIFA Women's World Cup, round of Sixteen match at Stade du Hainaut, Valenciennes. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA

Both players featured for the Lionesses at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France as they also had success with club Arsenal winning the WSL title.

Williamson has won 8 senior caps so far since making her debut against Russia last year as for Mead she has won 19 caps for her country.

Meanwhile Arsenal Women's academy graduate Anna Patten now playing for the University of South Carolina has received her first senior call-up having earned 42 caps at youth level since 2

The Lionesses face Belgium at the Den Dreef Stadium in Leuven on Thursday, August, 29 before travelling to Bergen to face Norway on Tuesday September, 3.

Neville said: "After a strong performance at the World Cup, but one which ultimately didn't quite bring the success we had hoped for, it's important that we now regroup and refocus on our next targets, which are of course to join forces with the home nations as part of Team GB's 2020 Olympics campaign and, ultimately, to be ready to win Euro 2021 on home soil in two years' time.

"In selecting my squad, it was important to ensure we're always working to bring exciting young talent through the pathway and into the senior team.

"I'm delighted to be able to give Beth, Aoife, Anna and Sandy their first senior call-ups.

"It's a huge moment in their careers and they fully deserve the honour, having impressed me so much during last season."

The Belgium and Norway matches mark the first step in preparations for Euro 2021, which will be played at nine venues across England. As the host nation, the Lionesses do not have to qualify for the final tournament.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Manchester United), Sandy MacIver (Clemson University), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City), Carly Telford(Chelsea)

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Alex Greenwood (Lyon), Steph Houghton (Manchester City), Aoife Mannion (Manchester City), Abbie McManus (Manchester United), Anna Patten (University of South Carolina), Demi Stokes (Manchester City), Leah Williamson (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Lucy Bronze (Lyon), Jade Moore (Reading), Lucy Staniforth (Birmingham City), Georgia Stanway (Manchester City), Keira Walsh (Manchester City)

Forwards: Toni Duggan (Atletico Madrid), Bethany England (Chelsea), Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Nikita Parris (Lyon), Jodie Taylor (Seattle Reign).