Arsenal Women named in team of year

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema celebrates scoring her team's second goal during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London. Picture: Tess Derry/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal Women’s Vivianne Miedema and Leah Williamson have both made the Athletic’s Women’s Super League team of the year.

Arsenal's Leah Williamson on the ball against Tottenham (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Arsenal's Leah Williamson on the ball against Tottenham (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

The WSL’s leading goalscorer and promising centre-back were announced in the side on Sunday evening on the Athletic’s social media channels.

Williamson, who turned 23 last month, was also nominated for the Young Player of the Year prize, won by Manchester United forward Lauren James.

James signed her first professional contract with the Red Devils in December and has scored 24 goals in 39 appearances as United won promotion from the Championship last season.

She had netted six times in 2019/20 before the Coronavirus crisis suspended the season.

Miedema was also nominated for the main Player of the Year award, but Chelsea’s Bethany England picked up that award.

The England international scored twice for the Blues in the 2-1 Continental Cup final victory over the Gunners in February.

England has netted 14 times this season for Emma Hayes’ side as they sit second in the table one point behind Manchester City, with a game in hand should the season resume and Arsenal in third place.

Williamson has had another fantastic campaign and is Arsenal’s most used player, playing 1,286 minutes as Miedema leads the way for the Golden Boot with 16 goals.

Super League team of the year: Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City), Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea), Gemma Bonner (Manchester City), Maren Mjelde (Chelsea), Leah Williamson (Arsenal), Sophie Ingle (Chelsea), Fara Williams (Reading), Guro Reiten (Chelsea), Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Bethany England (Chelsea), Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal).