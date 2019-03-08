Arsenal duo nominated for World XI

Vivianne Miedema of Arsenal during Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women, Friendly Match Football at Meadow Park on 25th August 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Arsenal duo Vivianne Miedema and Danielle Van De Donk have been nominated for the FIFA FIFPRO's Women World XI.

Danielle van de Donk of Arsenal and Coral-Jade Haines of Tottenham during Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women, Friendly Match Football at Meadow Park on 25th August 2019 Danielle van de Donk of Arsenal and Coral-Jade Haines of Tottenham during Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women, Friendly Match Football at Meadow Park on 25th August 2019

FIFA and FIFPRO will jointly reveal the Women's World XI on Monday September 23 during the Best Football Awards in Milan's Scala theatre.

It will be the first time that both the Women's and Men's World XI are presented on the same stage.

This is the fourth Women's World XI vote organised by FIFPRO since 2015 and more than 3,500 elite female players worldwide picked their favorite team - consisting of a goalkeeper, four defenders, three midfielders and three forwards - based on last season's performance.

The World XI is made up of the 11 players who received most votes in their positions and the Dutch duo helped Arsenal win the WSL title and reached the FIFA Women's World Cup final where they lost out to the USA.

Miedema scored 22 goals in 20 matches in the WSL as well as nine in cup comptitions and added three more goals to her international tally at the World Cup in France.

Van De Donk she was arguably the most dangerous player in the Gunners team last season as she scored 11 goals and claimed six assists in the league and played a huge part in her side reclaiming the trophy.

She also scored two in the run that saw Arsenal reach the Continental Cup final before Manchester City claimed the trophy on penalties.

Six English players make the list in the form of Alex Greenwood, European player of the year Lucy Bronze, Nikita Parris, Millie Bright, Steph Houghton and Lionesses top scorer Ellen White.