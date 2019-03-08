Search

Advanced search

Arsenal duo nominated for World XI

PUBLISHED: 16:15 04 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:15 04 September 2019

Joshua Bunting

Vivianne Miedema of Arsenal during Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women, Friendly Match Football at Meadow Park on 25th August 2019

Vivianne Miedema of Arsenal during Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women, Friendly Match Football at Meadow Park on 25th August 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Arsenal duo Vivianne Miedema and Danielle Van De Donk have been nominated for the FIFA FIFPRO's Women World XI.

Danielle van de Donk of Arsenal and Coral-Jade Haines of Tottenham during Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women, Friendly Match Football at Meadow Park on 25th August 2019Danielle van de Donk of Arsenal and Coral-Jade Haines of Tottenham during Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women, Friendly Match Football at Meadow Park on 25th August 2019

FIFA and FIFPRO will jointly reveal the Women's World XI on Monday September 23 during the Best Football Awards in Milan's Scala theatre.

It will be the first time that both the Women's and Men's World XI are presented on the same stage.

This is the fourth Women's World XI vote organised by FIFPRO since 2015 and more than 3,500 elite female players worldwide picked their favorite team - consisting of a goalkeeper, four defenders, three midfielders and three forwards - based on last season's performance.

You may also want to watch:

The World XI is made up of the 11 players who received most votes in their positions and the Dutch duo helped Arsenal win the WSL title and reached the FIFA Women's World Cup final where they lost out to the USA.

Miedema scored 22 goals in 20 matches in the WSL as well as nine in cup comptitions and added three more goals to her international tally at the World Cup in France.

Van De Donk she was arguably the most dangerous player in the Gunners team last season as she scored 11 goals and claimed six assists in the league and played a huge part in her side reclaiming the trophy.

She also scored two in the run that saw Arsenal reach the Continental Cup final before Manchester City claimed the trophy on penalties.

Six English players make the list in the form of Alex Greenwood, European player of the year Lucy Bronze, Nikita Parris, Millie Bright, Steph Houghton and Lionesses top scorer Ellen White.

Most Read

Newington Green crash: Air ambulance called after car overturned in collision

An air ambulance was deployed after two cars collided in the Mildmay Park area on September 1, 2019. Picture: @_ObsessedWSound

Islington Green Party councillor Caroline Russell arrested in ‘Stop the Coup’ protest

Caroline Russell was arrested protesting against Boris Johnson's plans to prorogue Parliament. Picture: Supplied

Newington Green: Fire damages Chicken Express takeaway in early hours

Chicken Express in Newington Green where there was a fire in the early hours. Picture: Harry Taylor

Arrest made after homeless woman’s tent is torched in Newington Green – with her inside it

A homeless woman living in Newington Green could have died when her tent was torched today. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Armed police in Drayton Park taser man amid ‘crazy Wild West’ scenes

Armed police arrested someone in Drayton Park this afternoon. Picture: Supplied

Most Read

Newington Green crash: Air ambulance called after car overturned in collision

An air ambulance was deployed after two cars collided in the Mildmay Park area on September 1, 2019. Picture: @_ObsessedWSound

Islington Green Party councillor Caroline Russell arrested in ‘Stop the Coup’ protest

Caroline Russell was arrested protesting against Boris Johnson's plans to prorogue Parliament. Picture: Supplied

Newington Green: Fire damages Chicken Express takeaway in early hours

Chicken Express in Newington Green where there was a fire in the early hours. Picture: Harry Taylor

Arrest made after homeless woman’s tent is torched in Newington Green – with her inside it

A homeless woman living in Newington Green could have died when her tent was torched today. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Armed police in Drayton Park taser man amid ‘crazy Wild West’ scenes

Armed police arrested someone in Drayton Park this afternoon. Picture: Supplied

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Arsenal duo nominated for World XI

Vivianne Miedema of Arsenal during Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women, Friendly Match Football at Meadow Park on 25th August 2019

Captain Malan says Middlesex must learn from Royal London One-Day cup exit

Dawid Malan of Middlesex sprints for a quick single during Essex Eagles vs Middlesex, Royal London One-Day Cup Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 19th April 2019

Newington Green council block Hathersage Court undergoing gas safety works as its below government standards

Hathersage Court in Newington Green. Picture: Chris Wood

Arsenal’s Williamson impresses on England duty

England's Leah Williamson, Georgia Stanway, Demi Stokes, Beth Mead and Nikita Parris line up ahead of a match

Extinction Rebellion activists protest against Business Design Centre’s ‘dreadful decision’ to host World Aviation Festival

Extinction Rebellion activists involved in the Plane Truth performance outside Business Design Centre, where the World Aviation Festival is being held. Picture: Talia Woodin
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists