Arsenal duo Williamson and Mead included in latest England squad

Manchester City's Ellen White battles for the ball with Arsenal's Leah Williamson PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal duo Leah Williamson and Beth Mead have been included in Phil Neville’s England squad for the upcoming international friendly with Germany later this month.

Arsenal's Beth Mead (centre) celebrates scoring her side's fourth goal with team-mates of the game during the Barclays FA WSL match at The Chigwell Construction Stadium, London. Arsenal's Beth Mead (centre) celebrates scoring her side's fourth goal with team-mates of the game during the Barclays FA WSL match at The Chigwell Construction Stadium, London.

The Lionesses travel to the Brita Arena in Wiesbaden on Tuesday, October 27 for a 3pm UK time kick off.

Jordan Nobbs will miss the game with a hamstring injury that kept her out of the Gunners 5-0 win over Brighton on Sunday afternoon.

Williamson who is very versatile has 17 international caps to her name so far since making her debut against Russia in June 2018.

She made her Women’s World Cup debut against Cameroon in France before scoring her first goal against the Czech Republic in November 2019 in a 3-2 victory.

Mead has won 25 caps, scoring 8 goals her first coming against Brazil at the SheBelieves Cup in 2019 as England went on to win the trophy.

Arsenal right-back Leonie Maier who has started the previous two games for Joe Montemurro’s side against Chelsea in the Continetal Cup and Brighton has been named as part of the Germany squad for the fixture.

The squad will meet up at England’s St. George’s Park base on Sunday, with an in-house training game scheduled for Friday 23 October before the squad travel to Germany.

Speaking on his squad announcement Phil Neville said: “It’s exciting to be facing top-class opposition again after such a long lay-off since the SheBelieves Cup earlier this year”

“Germany are currently ranked second in the world so there’s no doubt it will be a tough test for us, but a vital one as we measure our progress against one of the best teams in the world.”

“It will give us a clear idea of where we’re at in terms of our squad depth and development as we prepare for the home UEFA EURO in 2022. We want to compete for the highest honours in world football and that means challenging ourselves against the very strongest opposition.”

“I was impressed with the performances of a number of younger players who joined our senior squad last month and I look forward to seeing their further integration and development during this camp.”

“This is an exciting period for England players of all ages and experience to stake their claim for a place in the squad as we build towards upcoming major tournaments.”

Following the trip to Germany, England Women will round the year off with a game against Norway at Bramall Lane in Sheffield on December, 1.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Hannah Hampton (Birmingham City), Sandy MacIver (Everton), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City), Carly Telford (Chelsea).

Defenders: Lucy Bronze (Manchester City), Millie Bright (Chelsea), Grace Fisk (West Ham United), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Steph Houghton (Manchester City), Abbie McManus (Manchester United), Esme Morgan (Manchester City), Demi Stokes (Manchester City), Millie Turner (Manchester United), Leah Williamson (Arsenal).

Midfielders: Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Izzy Christiansen (Everton), Jill Scott (Manchester City), Georgia Stanway (Manchester City), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Keira Walsh (Manchester City).

Forwards: Rachel Daly (West Ham United, loan from Houston Dash), Bethany England (Chelsea), Chloe Kelly (Manchester City), Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Nikita Parris (Olympique Lyonnais), Alessia Russo (Manchester United), Ellen White (Manchester City).