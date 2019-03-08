Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter
new

Arsenal fans demand action from owner Stan Kroenke in damning open letter

PUBLISHED: 10:26 15 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:26 15 July 2019

Arsenal Owner Stan Kroenke (left) and Arsenal Chairman Chip Keswick (right) in the stands during the Emirates FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

Arsenal Owner Stan Kroenke (left) and Arsenal Chairman Chip Keswick (right) in the stands during the Emirates FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Arsenal fans have issued an open letter demanding action from much-maligned owner Stan Kroenke after a summer of frustration at the Emirates.

Arsenal fans hold up an anti-Stan Kroenke banner during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Adam Davy/PAArsenal fans hold up an anti-Stan Kroenke banner during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

Frustration with the American billionaire has been growing in the off season, and a number of fan groups - including the Arsenal Supporters' Group, the Black Scarf Movement and REDaction - joined forces to issue an open letter to the 71-year-old.

Having made just one signing in the form of Brazilian teenager Gabriel Martinelli, and with the club preparing for a third successive season in the Europa League, the letter questions the Gunners approach to player recruitment.

Describing the club as 'at a crossroads', fans demanded 'meaningful action to reinvigorate our football club' while also raising issues with the matchday atmosphere at the Emirates and the marginalisation of supporters.

Kroenke first arrived at Arsenal in 2007, not long after the Gunners had reached the Champions League final defeat in 2006 against Barcelona.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger shakes hands with Owner Stan Kroenke after the final whistle during the Emirates FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture: Adam Davy/PAArsenal manager Arsene Wenger shakes hands with Owner Stan Kroenke after the final whistle during the Emirates FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

Since then, Arsenal have won just three FA Cups and they have not qualified for the Champions League since 2017.

Using the hashtag #WeCareDoYou, the following joint statement has been issued.

"As Arsenal fans we have watched with frustration as the team's football performances have declined over the past decade. When Stan Kroenke began buying Arsenal shares the club had just competed in a first Champions League final. Twelve years on, Arsenal are about to play in the Europa League for the third year running.

"Off the pitch, fans have never felt more marginalised, less listened to or valued. This was sadly illustrated when Stan Kroenke forcibly bought out the last remaining supporter-shareholders without even a word of appreciation for their custodianship role in the club.

"It feels as though Arsenal is at a crossroads. Things need to change.

"What all of us as signatories to this statement want to see is meaningful action by Stan Kroenke to reinvigorate our football club.

"This requires work to strengthen the club's board and football executive and to once again make Arsenal a place where fans have a real sense of belonging. Change needs to start with better leadership."

It continues: "In his takeover document Stan Kroenke said: 'KSE's ambitions for the club are to see it competing consistently to win the Premier League and the Champions League'.

"We see little evidence of how this is to be achieved. Instead our club feels like an investment vehicle, personified by the owner's statement that he didn't buy Arsenal to win trophies.

"It is sad that an institution like Arsenal FC has such passive ownership. All of us want to see a clear sense of purpose and direction. KSE should start by being more open and accountable and explain how they intend to achieve the goal of winning the game's major trophies.

"As Arsenal supporters, we care deeply.

"We would like to hear from our club and see actions that demonstrate that they do too. The first opportunity comes when the managing director and head of football speak to invited supporters on July 25th. We urge them to address the issues raised here.

"We will watch with interest."

Most Read

Firefighter tackle blaze at Farringdon shop

Firefighters at the scene in Clerkenwell. Picture: @LondonFire

Police step up Cally patrols after Toyota driver asked girl, 13, ‘how many boys she had been with’ and if she wanted a lift

North Road. Picture: Google street view

Islington shopkeeper tells of terrifying moment robber threatened to ‘pour acid’ over her

Police are appealing for information after a man robbed a White Conduit Street shop on July 2. Picture: Supplied

Four guilty of violent disorder following St John Street ‘gang fight’

General view of Blackfriars Crown Court in London.

Finsbury Park shooting and stabbing: One man knifed in Seven Sisters Road, another shot near Blackstock Road

Police were called to reports of gunshots in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: @999london

Most Read

Firefighter tackle blaze at Farringdon shop

Firefighters at the scene in Clerkenwell. Picture: @LondonFire

Police step up Cally patrols after Toyota driver asked girl, 13, ‘how many boys she had been with’ and if she wanted a lift

North Road. Picture: Google street view

Islington shopkeeper tells of terrifying moment robber threatened to ‘pour acid’ over her

Police are appealing for information after a man robbed a White Conduit Street shop on July 2. Picture: Supplied

Four guilty of violent disorder following St John Street ‘gang fight’

General view of Blackfriars Crown Court in London.

Finsbury Park shooting and stabbing: One man knifed in Seven Sisters Road, another shot near Blackstock Road

Police were called to reports of gunshots in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: @999london

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Arsenal fans demand action from owner Stan Kroenke in damning open letter

Arsenal Owner Stan Kroenke (left) and Arsenal Chairman Chip Keswick (right) in the stands during the Emirates FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

Roland-Jones helps Middlesex to position of strength

Middlesex's Toby Roland-Jones (right) celebrates a wicket (pic John Walton/PA)

Firefighter tackle blaze at Farringdon shop

Firefighters at the scene in Clerkenwell. Picture: @LondonFire

Youngsters from across London join tennis stars at Wimbledon

Anne Keothavong at Tennis for Kids, Wimbledon. Picture: LTA

Gazette letters: Saving the planet, knife crime and traffic rat runs

Planniing Finsbury Park's 150th birthday celebrations. Picture: NICOLA BAIRD
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists