new

Arsenal fans: ‘Getcha Gooner’ to Save The Gooner fanzine

Save The Gooner fanzine Archant

‘Getcha Gooner’ is a cry that has been heard for decades around N5 in the London Borough of Islington, firstly at our beloved Highbury and now around the Emirates. But that familiar yell could be in danger of disappearing. Read Layth Yousif’s special report to find out why...

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Arsenal fans are called upon to help save The Gooner Fanzine Arsenal fans are called upon to help save The Gooner Fanzine

They think it’s all over. It might not be yet.

Long-running Arsenal fanzine The Gooner needs your help to stage a stunning last minute comeback and continue publishing its print version.

The much-loved publication is in danger of closing unless it can guarantee 1,000 subscribers by the weekend as printing costs continue to rise.

The Gooner, written by Arsenal supporters without any editorial influence from the club, has been published for more than 30 years since its debut issue in the autumn of 1987.

The Gooner editor Kevin Whitcher outside the Emirates before the UEFA Europa League game between Arsenal v CSKA Moscow at the Emirates Stadium, Islington, London. Picture: DANNY LOO The Gooner editor Kevin Whitcher outside the Emirates before the UEFA Europa League game between Arsenal v CSKA Moscow at the Emirates Stadium, Islington, London. Picture: DANNY LOO

In an age where football opinion has become dominated by online media, first websites, then podcasts and now video, it has survived due to the love its long-term audience has and the quality of the reading within.

Six 68 page editions are published every season, which subscribers receive by post. The remainder are sold by hardy street sellers at games in all weathers – with all of them shouting that immortal phrase: ‘Getcha Gooner’ to advertise their wares on Islington’s streets.

However, editor Kevin Whitcher has refused to let one of Arsenal’s matchday institutions die, and is calling for loyal Gunners fans to get behind the cult publication by issuing a rallying cry to ‘Save The Gooner’.

In order to safeguard the immediate future of one of the UKs oldest independent football publications Kevin has launched an appeal earlier this year to get to 1,000 subscribers – with the deadline fast approaching.

Rob Holding is a big fan of the Gooner Fanzine. Pictured with Islington Gazette Arsenal reporter Layth Yousif. Credit @laythy29 Twitter Rob Holding is a big fan of the Gooner Fanzine. Pictured with Islington Gazette Arsenal reporter Layth Yousif. Credit @laythy29 Twitter

Speaking to the Islington Gazette he said: “The Gooner is in danger of ceasing publication with its final issue of the current season unless we hit our target.

“The reason we set this deadline to get enough sign-ups is because it coincides with the final issue of the current season going to press.

“If we are not to be around next season, we want to be able to announce it to our readers, rather than simply disappear without saying goodbye.

“Like vinyl records print has an audience. Some people prefer to read their Arsenal opinion on a page rather than a screen.

Save The Gooner fanzine Save The Gooner fanzine

“We try to distinguish what we do from the sheer amount of online noise by running a mix of nostalgic articles and more considered opinion pieces of current events.

“I am hopeful we will still be around next season, but we do need readers to commit.”

The fanzine is a mix of opinion and retro content along with match reports and exclusive interviews with Arsenal players past and present and is penned by many passionate and excellent writers.

It has also been the starting point for journalist and author Amy Lawrence, as well as author Jon Spurling.

The Gooner fanzine The Gooner fanzine

The publication was FSF Fanzine of the Year 2018.

The next issue will go on sale at the home match against Newcastle on Monday, April 1.

Kevin added: “The plan isn’t that it will be our farewell issue as we put it together – although ultimately that decision will be made by the readers.

“I have had enough conversations with them to know that if we are forced to call it a day, The Gooner will be sorely missed.

“Fingers crossed we get our 1,000 by the end of Saturday and that doesn’t happen.”

For updates on the Save The Gooner campaign follow @goonerfanzine and regular contributor @laythy29 on Twitter.

For details on how to subscribe visit www.onlinegooner.com