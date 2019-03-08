new

Arsenal 'fight' pleases Maitland-Niles after Gunners win Premier League opener

Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles (right) and Newcastle United's Matt Ritchie battle for the ball during the Premier League match at St James' Park, Newcastle. Picture: OWEN HUMPHREYS/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Ainsley Maitland-Niles was pleased with Arsenal's 'fight' in their 1-0 win over Newcastle, and to set up Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's winner. Read on to see what he had to say following the victory in their first Premier League game of the new season.

On how pleasing it was to start with a win away…

"It's a hard match against Newcastle, especially away.

"They're a team that can mix it up - they can play nice football and play long balls. It's just a fight until the last whistle."

On if he was surprised to see Aubameyang in so much space for the winner…

"On a big pitch like this, you can get tired, and I guess that's what happened with their defence.

"It was a big opportunity for me to give it t him, I executed it well and his finish won us the game."

On knowing Auba would score…

"Yeah, I expect him to score.

"Him, Lacazette, Nico Pepe, Mkhitaryan - we've got good players that can score. We're never in doubt when people are through on goal."

On if the new signings can lift the club to another level…

"Yeah, of course. We were very close to getting in the top four last season.

"We missed out by one point and this season we're hoping to rebuild ourselves and fight until the last day of the season."