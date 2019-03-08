Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter
new

Arsenal 'fight' pleases Maitland-Niles after Gunners win Premier League opener

PUBLISHED: 12:56 12 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:00 12 August 2019

Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles (right) and Newcastle United's Matt Ritchie battle for the ball during the Premier League match at St James' Park, Newcastle. Picture: OWEN HUMPHREYS/PA

Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles (right) and Newcastle United's Matt Ritchie battle for the ball during the Premier League match at St James' Park, Newcastle. Picture: OWEN HUMPHREYS/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Ainsley Maitland-Niles was pleased with Arsenal's 'fight' in their 1-0 win over Newcastle, and to set up Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's winner. Read on to see what he had to say following the victory in their first Premier League game of the new season.

On how pleasing it was to start with a win away…

"It's a hard match against Newcastle, especially away.

"They're a team that can mix it up - they can play nice football and play long balls. It's just a fight until the last whistle."

On if he was surprised to see Aubameyang in so much space for the winner…

"On a big pitch like this, you can get tired, and I guess that's what happened with their defence.

You may also want to watch:

"It was a big opportunity for me to give it t him, I executed it well and his finish won us the game."

On knowing Auba would score…

"Yeah, I expect him to score.

"Him, Lacazette, Nico Pepe, Mkhitaryan - we've got good players that can score. We're never in doubt when people are through on goal."

On if the new signings can lift the club to another level…

"Yeah, of course. We were very close to getting in the top four last season.

"We missed out by one point and this season we're hoping to rebuild ourselves and fight until the last day of the season."

Most Read

Man suffers facial injuries in fight near Stroud Green Road Tesco

The man was attacked in Stroud Green Road, near Tesco Metro. Picture: Google Earth

Newcastle 0-1 Arsenal: Player ratings as Guendouzi impresses and Aubameyang shows class

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (right) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with his team mates during the Premier League match at St James' Park, Newcastle. Picture: OWEN HUMPHREYS/PA

‘Napalming elephants isn’t the answer’: Finsbury Park’s famous topiary elephants could be destroyed due to people taking drugs behind them

Architect and topiatrist Tim Bushe stand at the junction of Romilly Road and Ambler Road, posing in front of his hedge art creations. Picture: Naomi Shillinger

Arsenal boss Emery to keep pushing Nelson and Willock after starlets given Newcastle chance

Arsenal's Reiss Nelson during the Emirates Cup match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Conman who stole £1.4million from friends he met in Arsenal community jailed for six years

Marios Demetriou. Picture: Herts Police

Most Read

Man suffers facial injuries in fight near Stroud Green Road Tesco

The man was attacked in Stroud Green Road, near Tesco Metro. Picture: Google Earth

Newcastle 0-1 Arsenal: Player ratings as Guendouzi impresses and Aubameyang shows class

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (right) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with his team mates during the Premier League match at St James' Park, Newcastle. Picture: OWEN HUMPHREYS/PA

‘Napalming elephants isn’t the answer’: Finsbury Park’s famous topiary elephants could be destroyed due to people taking drugs behind them

Architect and topiatrist Tim Bushe stand at the junction of Romilly Road and Ambler Road, posing in front of his hedge art creations. Picture: Naomi Shillinger

Arsenal boss Emery to keep pushing Nelson and Willock after starlets given Newcastle chance

Arsenal's Reiss Nelson during the Emirates Cup match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Conman who stole £1.4million from friends he met in Arsenal community jailed for six years

Marios Demetriou. Picture: Herts Police

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Highgate secure much-needed victory

Highgate players celebrate a wicket in the Middlesex County Division Two at Shepherd's Cot (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Aubameyang eyeing Pepe partnership after striker fires Arsenal to Newcastle win

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (right) and Newcastle United's Javier Manquillo battle for the ball during the Premier League match at St James' Park, Newcastle. Picture: OWEN HUMPHREYS/PA

Jones reveals England squad for Rugby World Cup

England head coach Eddie Jones

Arsenal ‘fight’ pleases Maitland-Niles after Gunners win Premier League opener

Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles (right) and Newcastle United's Matt Ritchie battle for the ball during the Premier League match at St James' Park, Newcastle. Picture: OWEN HUMPHREYS/PA

Auba’s importance, clean sheets and squad depth – Six things from Arsenal’s win over Newcastle

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (right) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with team mate Ainsley Maitland-Niles during the Premier League match at St James' Park, Newcastle. Picture: OWEN HUMPHREYS/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists