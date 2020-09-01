Search

Advanced search

Arsenal drawn against Chelsea, Tottenham and London City Lionesses in Continental Cup

PUBLISHED: 11:36 01 September 2020

Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Arsenal Women have been drawn in Group B of the Continental Tyres Cup ahead of the new 2020/21 season, writes Josh Bunting.

The Gunners will take on Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and London City Lionesses in the competition that has been increased from four groups to six.

Arsenal were runners-up in the competition last season losing the final to Chelsea at Nottingham Forest’s City Ground.

A last gasp Bethany England goal gave Emma Hayes side a 2-1 victory as they won the trophy for the first time in their history.

There is also another north London derby to play as they also meet in the FA Cup quarter final stage on the weekend of September 26-27.

You may also want to watch:

Arsenal defeated Spurs 2-0 in the only derby that got played last season in front of a record breaking Women’s Super League crowd of 38,000 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

On the way to the 2019/20 final Arsenal beat London City Lionesses at Princes Park 5-0 thanks to goals from Jill Roord, Emma Mitchell and a Beth Mead hat-trick.

The tournament has been increased from four groups to six this year, with four teams competing in five of the groups, and three in the other.

The six teams finishing top of their group will progress to the quarter-finals stage, alongside the two best runners-up.

This seasons competition will kick off on the weekend of October, 7 with details of the venue for the final still set to be announced and the fixture dates for the group games will be decided in due course.

Arsenal have finished runners up in the past two seasons but have picked up the trophy a record of 15 times.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

More through-routes to be blocked to cars as fourth People Friendly Streets area announced

Part of the affected area in Canonbury West.Picture: Google Maps

Stats reveal most popular Islington baby names for 2019

Uju Asika is the writers behind the Babes About Town blog . Picture: Submitted by Uju Asika

Inquest hears Islington student died after crashing into tree

The crash took place on East Ruston Road. Picture: Google Maps

Find your local London restaurants offering the Eat Out To Help Out Scheme

Restaurants can offer 50 per cent off up to £10. Picture: Dan Gold/Unsplash

Arsenal drawn against Chelsea, Tottenham and London City Lionesses in Continental Cup

Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

More through-routes to be blocked to cars as fourth People Friendly Streets area announced

Part of the affected area in Canonbury West.Picture: Google Maps

Stats reveal most popular Islington baby names for 2019

Uju Asika is the writers behind the Babes About Town blog . Picture: Submitted by Uju Asika

Inquest hears Islington student died after crashing into tree

The crash took place on East Ruston Road. Picture: Google Maps

Find your local London restaurants offering the Eat Out To Help Out Scheme

Restaurants can offer 50 per cent off up to £10. Picture: Dan Gold/Unsplash

Arsenal drawn against Chelsea, Tottenham and London City Lionesses in Continental Cup

Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Latest from the Islington Gazette

West Ham Women’s home match against Arsenal selected as supporters pilot event

Martha Thomas of West Ham scores the first goal for her team and celebrates during Arsenal Women vs West Ham United Women, Barclays FA Women's Super League Football at Meadow Park on 8th September 2019

Arsenal drawn against Chelsea, Tottenham and London City Lionesses in Continental Cup

Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Colin Dunne, boxing hero of Holloway, turns 50

Colin Dunne (right) throws a right to the head of Wayne Rigby, during their IBO/WBU Light-Welterweight title contest at the London Arena

Islington to roll out raft of new School Streets

There will be 16 new School Streets from September. Picture: LBN

Charity’s concerns about ‘lack of refuge’ for abuse victims in Holloway prison site Women’s Building

The Holloway Prison site from a neighbouring rooftop. Picture: Polly Hancock