Arsenal drawn against Chelsea, Tottenham and London City Lionesses in Continental Cup

Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Arsenal Women have been drawn in Group B of the Continental Tyres Cup ahead of the new 2020/21 season, writes Josh Bunting.

The Gunners will take on Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and London City Lionesses in the competition that has been increased from four groups to six.

Arsenal were runners-up in the competition last season losing the final to Chelsea at Nottingham Forest’s City Ground.

A last gasp Bethany England goal gave Emma Hayes side a 2-1 victory as they won the trophy for the first time in their history.

There is also another north London derby to play as they also meet in the FA Cup quarter final stage on the weekend of September 26-27.

Arsenal defeated Spurs 2-0 in the only derby that got played last season in front of a record breaking Women’s Super League crowd of 38,000 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

On the way to the 2019/20 final Arsenal beat London City Lionesses at Princes Park 5-0 thanks to goals from Jill Roord, Emma Mitchell and a Beth Mead hat-trick.

The tournament has been increased from four groups to six this year, with four teams competing in five of the groups, and three in the other.

The six teams finishing top of their group will progress to the quarter-finals stage, alongside the two best runners-up.

This seasons competition will kick off on the weekend of October, 7 with details of the venue for the final still set to be announced and the fixture dates for the group games will be decided in due course.

Arsenal have finished runners up in the past two seasons but have picked up the trophy a record of 15 times.