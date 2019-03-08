Search

Advanced search

You can't read into Arsenal's draw says Frankfurt coach Hutter

PUBLISHED: 18:20 18 September 2019 | UPDATED: 18:20 18 September 2019

Eintracht Frankfurt manager Adi Hutter (left) during a training session at Stamford Bridge (Pic: Mike Egerton/PA)

Eintracht Frankfurt manager Adi Hutter (left) during a training session at Stamford Bridge (Pic: Mike Egerton/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

Eintracht Frankfurt head coach Adi Hutter insists his side cannot read too much into Arsenal's second-half capitulation at Watford on Sunday.

The Gunners were held to a 2-2 draw at Vicarage Road after squandering a two-goal half-time lead as they conceded 31 shots during the contest.

They now travel to Germany to face Frankfurt as the two sides meet in their Europa League Group F clash at the Commerzbank Arena.

Frankfurt, who lost on penalties to Chelsea in the semi-final of last year's competition before the Blues went on to beat Arsenal in the final, will be keen to show they can still compete despite a summer of change.

Attacking trio Luka Jovic, Sebastien Haller and Ante Rebic accounted for 56 of the 90 goals scored by the club last season but all were sold during the summer.

But Hutter believes Frankfurt can continue to build on where they left off, even if he does not expect Arsenal to be as poor as they were at the weekend.

You may also want to watch:

"I saw the game against Watford," he told reporters at his pre-match press conference.

"They were lucky to have not lost after a 2-0 lead. Nevertheless, I would not tie everything to it. They try to play football from the back.

"Their philosophy is clearly recognisable and I assume that they will perform accordingly tomorrow.

"On the other hand, we need a clear plan and we have both the solutions and the resources."

Hutter also conceded that anticipation has grown following an unexpected run to the last four of the Europa League but believes everyone at the club remains grounded.

"Certainly the expectations have increased," he added.

"The past season was exceptional with the semi-final and a total of 14 games. The bar is high, but we remain modest and still want to get as far as possible.

"Because of our achievements and the fact that we almost reached the final we are perceived differently."

Most Read

Seven convicted for ‘territorial gang fight’ in St John Street

Michael Dyra pleaded guilty of violent disorder and carrying a weapon in relation to an incident in St John Street on October 16, 2018. Picture: Met Police

Scaffolder suspended after he shoves man at Crouch Hill bus stop then makes crude gestures as W7 drives off

The moment a scaffolder pushed a man at the Dickenson Road bus stop in Crouch Hill yesterday. Picture: Kyriakos Sideris

Driver mounts pavement and runs over comedian’s foot outside Upper Street bar

Slim Jim's Liquor Store in Upper Street. Picture: Ewan Munro

Gang of 16 rob Finsbury Park gym users after threatening to stab them

It takes two: The Stroud Green Road gate to Finsbury Park cannot be closed. Picture: Google Maps

Police release CCTV image after man spat in face of Archway Tube worker closing station

Do you know this man? Picture: British Transport Police

Most Read

Seven convicted for ‘territorial gang fight’ in St John Street

Michael Dyra pleaded guilty of violent disorder and carrying a weapon in relation to an incident in St John Street on October 16, 2018. Picture: Met Police

Scaffolder suspended after he shoves man at Crouch Hill bus stop then makes crude gestures as W7 drives off

The moment a scaffolder pushed a man at the Dickenson Road bus stop in Crouch Hill yesterday. Picture: Kyriakos Sideris

Driver mounts pavement and runs over comedian’s foot outside Upper Street bar

Slim Jim's Liquor Store in Upper Street. Picture: Ewan Munro

Gang of 16 rob Finsbury Park gym users after threatening to stab them

It takes two: The Stroud Green Road gate to Finsbury Park cannot be closed. Picture: Google Maps

Police release CCTV image after man spat in face of Archway Tube worker closing station

Do you know this man? Picture: British Transport Police

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Cricket: Bamber happy to do his bit for Middlesex

Middlesex's Ethan Bamber (pic John Walton/PA)

You can’t read into Arsenal’s draw says Frankfurt coach Hutter

Eintracht Frankfurt manager Adi Hutter (left) during a training session at Stamford Bridge (Pic: Mike Egerton/PA)

Cricket: Middlesex raise hopes with late burst at Lancashire

Middlesex's Ethan Bamber (pic John Walton/PA)

Dame Shirley Bassey unveils handprints at Wembley Arena’s ‘square of fame’

Dame Shirley Bassey, unveiled her handprints in the form of a bronze plaque at The SSE Arena Wembley today. Picture: Supplied

Gang of 16 rob Finsbury Park gym users after threatening to stab them

It takes two: The Stroud Green Road gate to Finsbury Park cannot be closed. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists