Search

Advanced search

Arsenal face a tricky trip in Europa opener

PUBLISHED: 15:00 19 September 2019

Arsenal's Reiss Nelson (left) and Watford's Craig Dawson battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford.

Arsenal's Reiss Nelson (left) and Watford's Craig Dawson battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford.

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal begin their Europa League campaign tonight (Thursday) as they travel away to Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt.

Arsenal's Granit Xhaka Arsenal's Granit Xhaka

The Gunners will be determined to get the group stage off to a strong start at Commerzbank-Arena, especially on the back of a 2-2 draw with Watford in the Premier League on Sunday.

The north Londoners squandered a two-goal half-time lead at Vicarage Road as defensive errors again cost Unai Emery's side, who were lucky to leave Hertfordshire with a point as the Hornets had 31 shots on goal.

They face a tough test in Germany as Frankfurt made it to the semi-finals of the competition last season before crashing out to eventual winners Chelsea who beat Arsenal 4-1 in the final in Baku.

It is expected that Arsenal will make a few changes to the line-up but it may come too early for the likes of Hector Bellerin, new signing Kieran Tierney and Dinos Mavropanos who are all back in full training.

boss Emery could make a change at the back after predominantly opting for David Luiz and Sokratis as his defensive duo this season.

You may also want to watch:

The latter's costly mistake against Watford, combined with the increase in fixtures over September, means that the unpopular Shkodran Mustafi could return in his native Germany.

Youngsters Joe Wilock and Reiss Nelson could also get recalls to the line-up after featuring several times in the competition last season.

Emery has insisted whoever is selected, his side must be stronger mentally after midfielder Granit Xhaka's comments to press following the draw with Watford.

"I think in football you never need to be scared," he said.

"You need to take that moment as an experience for you and for us, but really I can feel the players, I can feel me the same, sometimes when we were struggling, the possibility to not achieve our good consequence with our game plan.

"But we need to be strong in our mentality, but not for the players, for us, and to create our way, working and improving."

Arsenal return to Premier League action on Sunday as they welcome top-flight new boys Aston Villa to the Emirates Stadium for a 4.30pm kick-off and then host Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday in a busy spell of three games in six days.

Most Read

Seven convicted for ‘territorial gang fight’ in St John Street

Michael Dyra pleaded guilty of violent disorder and carrying a weapon in relation to an incident in St John Street on October 16, 2018. Picture: Met Police

Gang of 16 rob Finsbury Park gym users after threatening to stab them

It takes two: The Stroud Green Road gate to Finsbury Park cannot be closed. Picture: Google Maps

Scaffolder suspended after he shoves man at Crouch Hill bus stop then makes crude gestures as W7 drives off

The moment a scaffolder pushed a man at the Dickenson Road bus stop in Crouch Hill yesterday. Picture: Kyriakos Sideris

Driver mounts pavement and runs over comedian’s foot outside Upper Street bar

Slim Jim's Liquor Store in Upper Street. Picture: Ewan Munro

Gavin Williamson backs headteachers’ right to exclude kids and touts SEND free schools but evades school climate strikes question

Education secretary Gavin Williamson, pictured at the University of Birmingham. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Most Read

Seven convicted for ‘territorial gang fight’ in St John Street

Michael Dyra pleaded guilty of violent disorder and carrying a weapon in relation to an incident in St John Street on October 16, 2018. Picture: Met Police

Gang of 16 rob Finsbury Park gym users after threatening to stab them

It takes two: The Stroud Green Road gate to Finsbury Park cannot be closed. Picture: Google Maps

Scaffolder suspended after he shoves man at Crouch Hill bus stop then makes crude gestures as W7 drives off

The moment a scaffolder pushed a man at the Dickenson Road bus stop in Crouch Hill yesterday. Picture: Kyriakos Sideris

Driver mounts pavement and runs over comedian’s foot outside Upper Street bar

Slim Jim's Liquor Store in Upper Street. Picture: Ewan Munro

Gavin Williamson backs headteachers’ right to exclude kids and touts SEND free schools but evades school climate strikes question

Education secretary Gavin Williamson, pictured at the University of Birmingham. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Latest from the Islington Gazette

I’ve put carjacking behind me says Arsenal’s Kolasinac

Watford's Will Hughes (left) and Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac in action during the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford.

Arsenal face a tricky trip in Europa opener

Arsenal's Reiss Nelson (left) and Watford's Craig Dawson battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford.

Ozil needs rest says Arsenal boss Emery

Arsenal manager Unai Emery greets team-mate Mesut Ozil as he is substituted off during the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford.

Silly Doctor Clever Doctor

Silly Doctor Clever Doctor

Free Overground travel claimed by 45,000 people - as TfL say even more are missing out

One of the new Overground trains on the Barking to Gospel Oak route. Picture: TfL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists