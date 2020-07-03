Arsenal Women get Gut feeling over Swiss international

Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Arsenal Women have completed their second summer signing as 19-year-old Switzerland international Malin Gut puts pen to paper in north London.

The midfielder started her career at FC Zürich before making the switch to Grasshopper Club Zürich in 2019.

Gut made her senior debut at the club at just 15, and during her five-year spell she won the Nationalliga A and Swiss Women’s Cup three times each.

At just 19 she has already won eight caps for Switzerland where she has played alongside new Arsenal teammate Lia Wälti.

Gut plays as a defensive midfielder but can also slot into the centre-back role when required.

It gives Gunners boss Joe Montemurro more choice and cover in midfield as Leah Williamson, who is predominantly a centre-back, had to play that role when Wälti was unavailable with injury last season.

Jill Roord has also played in that position but she is used mainly as an attacking midfielder, so the signing of Gut gives her more freedom to push higher up the pitch.

“It’s a very big honour for me to be able to play and represent this club in the future,” Gut told Arsenal.com.

“From the beginning it felt like everything fitted perfectly. I talked to Joe (Montemurro) a lot which helped because he was really able to convince me from the first second and I felt that he’s the kind of coach I really want to play with.

“I’m very, very excited to play with the Arsenal shirt for the first time.”

Montemurro added: “She’s a player that I noticed about a year ago now in the Swiss national team that is very, very mature for her age.

“She’s someone I think is really going to flourish in our environment around the players that she’s going to be around. She’s a very exciting prospect for the club.”