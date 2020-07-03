Search

Advanced search

Arsenal Women get Gut feeling over Swiss international

PUBLISHED: 14:57 03 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:57 03 July 2020

Josh Bunting

Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro

Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Arsenal Women have completed their second summer signing as 19-year-old Switzerland international Malin Gut puts pen to paper in north London.

The midfielder started her career at FC Zürich before making the switch to Grasshopper Club Zürich in 2019.

Gut made her senior debut at the club at just 15, and during her five-year spell she won the Nationalliga A and Swiss Women’s Cup three times each.

At just 19 she has already won eight caps for Switzerland where she has played alongside new Arsenal teammate Lia Wälti.

Gut plays as a defensive midfielder but can also slot into the centre-back role when required.

You may also want to watch:

It gives Gunners boss Joe Montemurro more choice and cover in midfield as Leah Williamson, who is predominantly a centre-back, had to play that role when Wälti was unavailable with injury last season.

Jill Roord has also played in that position but she is used mainly as an attacking midfielder, so the signing of Gut gives her more freedom to push higher up the pitch.

“It’s a very big honour for me to be able to play and represent this club in the future,” Gut told Arsenal.com.

“From the beginning it felt like everything fitted perfectly. I talked to Joe (Montemurro) a lot which helped because he was really able to convince me from the first second and I felt that he’s the kind of coach I really want to play with.

“I’m very, very excited to play with the Arsenal shirt for the first time.”

Montemurro added: “She’s a player that I noticed about a year ago now in the Swiss national team that is very, very mature for her age.

“She’s someone I think is really going to flourish in our environment around the players that she’s going to be around. She’s a very exciting prospect for the club.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Judge orders Islington Council to reveal documents about controversial development

Garages on Windsor Street. Picture: Google Maps

Islington neighbours start petition supporting ‘beautiful’ parking space planters

The gardening boxes on Mayton Street. Picture: Lynne Friedli

Islington man finds caterpillars on supermarket broccoli and sets them free as butterflies

Sam Darlaston found caterpillars on broccoli bought from Tesco, and later released them as butterflies. Picture: Sam Darlaston

Lidl makes bid for second store twice the size of Finsbury Park outlet 200m away

The Arts Building, off Stroud Green Road. Picture: U+I

Business secretary visits Islington pub ahead of reopening

Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Alok Sharma visits The Alpaca Pub, Essex Road, Islington on June 24. Picture: Matt Grayson

Most Read

Judge orders Islington Council to reveal documents about controversial development

Garages on Windsor Street. Picture: Google Maps

Islington neighbours start petition supporting ‘beautiful’ parking space planters

The gardening boxes on Mayton Street. Picture: Lynne Friedli

Islington man finds caterpillars on supermarket broccoli and sets them free as butterflies

Sam Darlaston found caterpillars on broccoli bought from Tesco, and later released them as butterflies. Picture: Sam Darlaston

Lidl makes bid for second store twice the size of Finsbury Park outlet 200m away

The Arts Building, off Stroud Green Road. Picture: U+I

Business secretary visits Islington pub ahead of reopening

Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Alok Sharma visits The Alpaca Pub, Essex Road, Islington on June 24. Picture: Matt Grayson

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Arsenal Women get Gut feeling over Swiss international

Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro

Former Arsenal keeper secures Madrid move

Arsenal goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin

Greenpeace fined £80,000 over 12-day BP oil rig protest

Greenpeace boat alongside the BP-chartered Transocean 'The Paul B Loyd Jr' rig en route to the Vorlich field in the North Sea. The Greenpeace ship the Arctic Sunrise had been following the BP rig as it headed to the North Sea drilling site. The rig undertook a U-turn when it arrived at the site and can be seen heading back towards Scotland. Picture: Jiri Rezac

Campaigners rally to save mature tree felling in Islington housing development scheme

Mature trees are due to be felled as part of the Dixon Clark Court development. Picture: Julian Scott

Arteta: Arsenal cannot sell assets to fund signings

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is interviewed before the Premier League match against Norwich