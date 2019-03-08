Search

Arsenal given injury boost as Lacazette returns to full training ahead of Sheffield United clash

PUBLISHED: 12:07 17 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:07 17 October 2019

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal have confirmed that striker Alexandre Lacazette is back in full training after an ankle injury, and he could play some part in Monday night's Premier League fixture against Sheffield United.

The Frenchman has not played since scoring in the 2-2 north London derby draw with Tottenham on September 1, after persistence problems caused by an injury picked up against former club Lyon in pre-season.

Lacazette could feature at Bramall Lane, with the Gunners confirming a: "Decision on his participation for Monday's match at Sheffield United will be made in the forthcoming days."

Reiss Nelson will be missing on Monday though after suffering a ligament injury in his left knee against Standard Liege, and he is expect to return to full training in November.

Emile Smith Rowe is available for selection after recovering from a head injury.

Arsenal also confirmed that: "Last Friday (October 11), all non-international first-team squad players, apart from Alex Lacazette, took part in a 90-minute match against a Reading XI at London Colney.

"There were no associated issues in this match.

"Some international players will not be returning until Friday, when they will be assessed ahead of Monday's match."

