Arsenal’s Peyraud-Magnin ‘on Bordeaux radar’

Arsenal goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal Women’s goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin is reportably a target for French club Bordeaux, who are managed by former Gunners boss Pedro Martínez Losa.

Peyraud-Magnin is out of contract in North London this summer and hasn’t signed a new deal as yet.

Reports in Sudouest.fr suggest she could be set to return to her native country in search for regular first-team football after finding herself as understudy to Austrian stopper Manuela Zinsberger in 2019/20.

Peyraud-Magnin only featured three times for the Gunners during the Super League season, playing 270 minutes in total before it was ended with immediate effect on Monday.

The 28-year-old has also had two spells with Lyon, winning three league titles and two UEFA Women’s Champions League crowns, as well as spells with Issy, St-Étienne and Marseille.

Peyraud-Magnin was part of Arsenal’s 2018/19 Women’s Super League title winning team, keeping seven clean sheets in the process.

*Arsenal Women transfer target Noëlle Maritz has not revealed what club is in pole position to secure her signature.

It was reported that Arsenal had offered the Wolfsburg and Switzerland defender a contract as well as Grasshopper Zurich youngster Malin Gut.

Speaking to Swiss news outlet Srf.ch having returned to action with Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga on Friday, Maritz wouldn’t say who is leading the chase to sign her.

Capped by Switzerland 67 times and playing for Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga since 2013, winning three titles, five German Cups and one UEFA Women’s Champions League title, Maritz added that her full focus is with Wolfsburg.

“I train in a group of seven with – without duels, without physical contact,” she said. “In a sport like football, that’s a change.”

Maritz has been with Wolfsburg for seven seasons but the club confirmed she is set to move on ahead of next season, with the Gunners believed to be very interested in securing her services.

Club and international teammate Lara Dickenmann added: “It would be nice to win the championship and the cup. It would be a nice ending for Maritz.”

Meanwhile, Gut is certainly a signing for the future as the midfielder is only 19 but has caught the Gunners eye and they have reportedly tabled a bid to bring her to North London this summer.

Both players would join fellow Swiss teammate Lia Wälti should they end up at moving to Meadow Park.