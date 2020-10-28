Arsenal goalkeeper Zinsberger puts in superb performance for Austria in France shutout

Arsenal goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger PA Archive/PA Images

Arsenal’s Manuela Zinsberger and Viktoria Schnaderbeck impressed for Austria as they became the first side since Iceland in 2007 to stop France winning a European Championship or World Cup qualifying game as they drew 0-0 in Wiener Neustadt.

Schnaderbeck captained the Austrians as they remain second in the group just behind the French on goal difference as they both have 16 points.

Zinsberger put in a sensational display as she made 10 saves in total coming out on top against the French attack time after time.

The Arsenal stopper was called into action to deny both Aissatou Tounkara and Eugenie Le Sommer on a couple of occasions early on before saving Sarina Karchaoui and Kadidiatou Diani efforts from close range as France were the team very much on top.

Diani and Karchaoui had the best chances in the second half for Corinne Diacre’s side but Zinsberger was alert to thwart them once more.

Deep into stoppage time the Gunners stopper was required once again as she came out to Amel Majri and Diani to maintain her well deserved clean-sheet.

Lia Wälti and Malin Gut started for Switzerland as they went one step closer to Euro 2022 with a 2-0 win in Romania thanks to goals from Coumba Sow and Ana Crnogorčević.

Wälti who captains the Swiss played the full 90 minutes as Gut played 78 minutes in a convincing win for the Swiss.

In Group H, Belgium defeated Lithuania 9-0 with former Manchester City player Tessa Wullaert scoring a hat-trick.

This means that to automatically qualify Switzerland need a point away to Belgium when they collide on Tuesday December 1st.

Danielle van de Donk and Vivianne Miedema both got amongst the goals as the Netherlands won 6-0 at Kosovo.

Van de Donk scored her third goal of the international break to put the Dutch ahead before Lieke Martens and a Katja Snoeijs brace made it 4-0 at the break.

Sarina Wiegman’s side had already qualified for the Euros with their win over Estonia on Friday and she decided to keep Miedema on the bench saying “she wasn’t fit enough to play the full game”.

Miedema was introduced in the 60th minute as she came on for Lineth Beerensteyn as the Arsenal forward added the fifth in the 90th minute scoring her 70th goal in her 90th cap.

There was then time to grab a sixth as the impressive Snoeijs completed her hat-trick.

Arsenal are out of action this weekend with it being the FA Women’s Cup final between Manchester City and Everton but return to action in the Continetal Cup at London City Lionesses on November, 4.