Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded
New

Arsenal sign Denis Suarez on loan from Barcelona

PUBLISHED: 12:39 31 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:10 31 January 2019

Arsenal have signed Denis Suarez on loan from Barcelona. CREDIT ARSENAL FC

Arsenal have signed Denis Suarez on loan from Barcelona. CREDIT ARSENAL FC

Archant

Arsenal have signed Denis Suarez on loan from Barcelona.

Arsenal have signed Denis Suarez on loan from Barcelona.

Barcelona first announced the news in a statement on Wednesday evening, but it was later removed by the Nou Camp outfit.

The statement revealed Suarez, who has one cap for Spain, agreed a new contract with Barcelona to protect his market value if the Gunners decided to make the move permanent in the summer, with the player’s new deal running through until June 2021.

Most Read

Nedim Bilgin: 17-year-old stabbed to death in Caledonian Road named as boy with ‘diamond heart’

Nedim Bilgin has been named locally as the 17-year-old stabbed to death in Caledonian Road last night. Picture: Nedim Bilgin

Caledonian Road stabbing: Two teens arrested after 17-year-old killed near Tilloch Street

The scene of the fatal stabbing in Caledonian Road. Picture: Cllr Paul Convery

Islington man charged in connection with hit-and-run moped crash injuring 90-year-old

A 90-year-old man was hospitalised after being involved in a collision in Central Street. Picture: Google Maps

Kenan Araz: Police name pedestrian who died after Parkhurst Road crash

The scene in Parkhurst Road. Picture: Leo Andrade

Newlon ‘sorry’ it left disabled man to survive without heating in freezing Upper Holloway flat for three weeks

Kass performing on stage

Most Read

Nedim Bilgin: 17-year-old stabbed to death in Caledonian Road named as boy with ‘diamond heart’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Caledonian Road stabbing: Two teens arrested after 17-year-old killed near Tilloch Street

#includeImage($article, 225)

Islington man charged in connection with hit-and-run moped crash injuring 90-year-old

#includeImage($article, 225)

Kenan Araz: Police name pedestrian who died after Parkhurst Road crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Newlon ‘sorry’ it left disabled man to survive without heating in freezing Upper Holloway flat for three weeks

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Arsenal loan signing from Barcelona Denis Suarez hails legends Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp

Arsenal boss Unai Emery with new loan signing Denis Suarez. CREDIT ARSENAL FC

Denis Suarez – 10 facts on Arsenal’s new loan signing from Barcelona

Arsenal boss Unai Emery with new loan signing Denis Suarez. CREDIT ARSENAL FC

Arsenal sign Denis Suarez on loan from Barcelona

Arsenal have signed Denis Suarez on loan from Barcelona. CREDIT ARSENAL FC

Man found dead at Holloway Road student building

A man was found dead at Unite Students Stapleton House in Holloway Road. Picture: Google Maps

Album review: Calva Louise – Rhinoceros

The album cover for Rhinoceros by Calva Louise.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists