Arsenal sign Denis Suarez on loan from Barcelona

Arsenal have signed Denis Suarez on loan from Barcelona. CREDIT ARSENAL FC Archant

Barcelona first announced the news in a statement on Wednesday evening, but it was later removed by the Nou Camp outfit.

The statement revealed Suarez, who has one cap for Spain, agreed a new contract with Barcelona to protect his market value if the Gunners decided to make the move permanent in the summer, with the player’s new deal running through until June 2021.