Arsenal head of recruitment Sven Mislintat to leave

PUBLISHED: 13:16 21 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:16 21 January 2019

Sven Mislintat is to leave Arsenal. CREDIT: ARSENAL FC

Sven Mislintat is to leave Arsenal. CREDIT: ARSENAL FC

Archant

Sven Mislintat, Arsenal’s head of recruitment is to leave the club on February 8.

Sven has been with the North London giants since since December 1, 2017 but is said to have become frustrated at the lack of transfer funds available and his role being sidelined.

The highly-rated Mislintat studied sports science at the Ruhr-Universität Bochum, before working as chief scout and head of professional football at Borussia Dortmund from 2006.

He arrived with high hopes of revolutionising the club’s recruitment structure but has become increasinly disillusioned with the Gunners.

However he was dignified in announcing his departure, saying: “It’s been an amazing experience to work at a great club like Arsenal in what has been a big time of change. I am excited about what the future holds for the club and am looking forward to new challenges for myself.”

A club spokesman added: “Sven has done a truly outstanding job in helping us recruit players who are making a big impact now and will do so even more in the future.

“We wish him every success for the future and thank him for his extremely hard work on behalf of Arsenal.”

For the latest news on the Gunners follow Arsenal reporter Layth on Twitter @laythy29

