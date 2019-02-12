Arsenal 5-1 Bournemouth: ONE-WORD PLAYER RATINGS

Arsenal's Henrikh Mkhitaryan (left) and Bournemouth's Nathan Ake (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal hosted Bournemouth at the Emirates on Wednesday evening. Read on for Layth Yousif’s PLAYER RATINGS.

Arsenal's Henrikh Mkhitaryan (left) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with team mate Mesut Ozil during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Arsenal:

Bernd Leno: 7 - Quiet

Nacho Monreal: 7 - Unhurried

Laurent Koscileny: 7.5 - Goal

Sokratis: 7 - Solid

Carl Jenkinson: 7.5 - Passion

Lucas Torreira: 7.5 - Class

Matteo Guendouzi: 6.5 - Raw

Sead Kolasinac: 7 - Powerful

Henrikh Mkhitaryan: 8 - Influential

Mesut Ozil: 9 - Sublime

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: 8 - Busy

Substitutes:

Alex Iwobi: 7 - Busy

Alex Lacazette: 8 - Free-kick

Denis Suarez: 5 - Quiet