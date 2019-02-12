Arsenal 5-1 Bournemouth: ONE-WORD PLAYER RATINGS
PUBLISHED: 21:39 27 February 2019 | UPDATED: 21:39 27 February 2019
PA Wire/PA Images
Arsenal hosted Bournemouth at the Emirates on Wednesday evening. Read on for Layth Yousif’s PLAYER RATINGS.
Arsenal's Henrikh Mkhitaryan (left) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with team mate Mesut Ozil during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.
Arsenal:
Bernd Leno: 7 - Quiet
Nacho Monreal: 7 - Unhurried
Laurent Koscileny: 7.5 - Goal
Sokratis: 7 - Solid
Carl Jenkinson: 7.5 - Passion
Lucas Torreira: 7.5 - Class
Matteo Guendouzi: 6.5 - Raw
Sead Kolasinac: 7 - Powerful
Henrikh Mkhitaryan: 8 - Influential
Mesut Ozil: 9 - Sublime
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: 8 - Busy
Substitutes:
Alex Iwobi: 7 - Busy
Alex Lacazette: 8 - Free-kick
Denis Suarez: 5 - Quiet