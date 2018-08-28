Search

Arsenal 3-1 Burnley: PLAYER RATINGS

PUBLISHED: 14:19 22 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:19 22 December 2018

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with team-mates during the Premier League match at Emirates Stadium, London.

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal hosted Burnley at the Emirates on Saturday lunchtime. Read on for Layth Yousif’s PLAYER RATINGS

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil in action during the Premier League match at Emirates Stadium, London.

Arsenal:

Bernd Leno: 7

Ainsley Maitland-Niles: 7

Sokratis: 8

Nacho Monreal: 7

Sead Kolasinac: 7.5

Mohamed Elneny: 6,5

Granit Xhaka: 7

Matteo Guendouzi: 7.5

Mesut Ozil: 7

Alexander Lacazette: 6

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: 8

Substitutes:

Stephan Lichtsteiner: 7

Lucas Torreira: 7

Alex Iwobi: 7.5

Burnley:

Joe Hart: 5

Phil Bardsley: 5.5

Kevin Long: 5

James Tarkowski: 6.5

Ben Mee: 6

Charlie Taylor: 6

Ashley Westwood: 5.5

Jack Cork: 6

Jeff Hendrick: 5.5

Ashley Barnes: 7

Chris Wood: 6.5

Substitutes:

Sam Vokes: 6.5

Matej Vydra: 6.5

Matt Lowton: 6

