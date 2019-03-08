Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter
new

Arsenal 2-3 Crystal Palace: PLAYER RATINGS

PUBLISHED: 17:53 21 April 2019 | UPDATED: 19:17 21 April 2019

Arsenal's Carl Jenkinson (left) and Crystal Palace's Max Meyer battle for the ball (pic Bradley Collyer/PA)

Arsenal's Carl Jenkinson (left) and Crystal Palace's Max Meyer battle for the ball (pic Bradley Collyer/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal hosted Crystal Palace on Sunday. Read on for Layth Yousif’s PLAYER RATINGS from the Emirates.

Arsenal's Carl Jenkinson and Crystal Palace's Joel Ward in action (pic Bradley Collyer/PA)Arsenal's Carl Jenkinson and Crystal Palace's Joel Ward in action (pic Bradley Collyer/PA)

Arsenal:

Leno: 6

Mavropanos: 5

Koscielny: 5

Mustafi: 2.5

Kolasinac: 5

Jenkinson: 6

Guendouzi: 5.5

Elneny: 5

Ozil: 6.5

Lacazette: 6.5

Aubameyang: 6.5

Substitutes:

Iwobi: 6.5

Maitland-Niles: 6

Torreira: 6

Most Read

Stoke Newington murder: Man in 30s stabbed to death

A man was stabbed to death in Matthias Road. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

‘Terrifying and traumatic’: Liverpool Road 999 caller guilty of attacking police officers with knife – but cleared of attempted murder

Alex Traykov. Picture: Met Police

Stoke Newington stabbing: Murder victim named as Steve Brown

Steve Brown was stabbed to death in Stoke Newington.

Concrete-berg: ‘Rock solid’ 100-metre sewer blockage beneath Islington set to spell travel mayhem around Goswell Road and Hall Street

Concreteberg beneath streets of Islington. Picture: Thames Water

Newington Green fight: Late night brawl causes travel disruption

Newington Green

Most Read

Stoke Newington murder: Man in 30s stabbed to death

A man was stabbed to death in Matthias Road. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

‘Terrifying and traumatic’: Liverpool Road 999 caller guilty of attacking police officers with knife – but cleared of attempted murder

Alex Traykov. Picture: Met Police

Stoke Newington stabbing: Murder victim named as Steve Brown

Steve Brown was stabbed to death in Stoke Newington.

Concrete-berg: ‘Rock solid’ 100-metre sewer blockage beneath Islington set to spell travel mayhem around Goswell Road and Hall Street

Concreteberg beneath streets of Islington. Picture: Thames Water

Newington Green fight: Late night brawl causes travel disruption

Newington Green

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Arsenal 2-3 Crystal Palace: Gunners defensive woes return during disappointing defeat

Crystal Palace's Christian Benteke scores against Arsenal (pic Bradley Collyer/PA)

Arsenal 2-3 Crystal Palace: PLAYER RATINGS

Arsenal's Carl Jenkinson (left) and Crystal Palace's Max Meyer battle for the ball (pic Bradley Collyer/PA)

WSL: Arsenal 2 Everton 1

Arsenal Women's Louise Quinn

Cricket: Ton-up Eskinazi steers Middlesex to success

Stevie Eskinazi of Middlesex (pic: Nick Wood/TGS Photo)

Emery hopes Ramsey can play again at Arsenal

Arsenal manager Unai Emery
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists