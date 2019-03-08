new
Arsenal 2-3 Crystal Palace: PLAYER RATINGS
PUBLISHED: 17:53 21 April 2019 | UPDATED: 19:17 21 April 2019
Arsenal hosted Crystal Palace on Sunday. Read on for Layth Yousif’s PLAYER RATINGS from the Emirates.
Arsenal's Carl Jenkinson and Crystal Palace's Joel Ward in action (pic Bradley Collyer/PA)
Arsenal:
Leno: 6
Mavropanos: 5
Koscielny: 5
Mustafi: 2.5
Kolasinac: 5
Jenkinson: 6
Guendouzi: 5.5
Elneny: 5
Ozil: 6.5
Lacazette: 6.5
Aubameyang: 6.5
Substitutes:
Iwobi: 6.5
Maitland-Niles: 6
Torreira: 6