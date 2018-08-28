Search

Arsenal 2-0 Chelsea: PLAYER RATINGS

PUBLISHED: 19:21 19 January 2019

Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic (left) and Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (right) battle for the ball. PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal hosted London rivals Chelsea at the Emirates on Saturday evening. Read on for Layth Yousif’s PLAYER RATINGS.

Chelsea's Eden Hazard (left) and Arsenal's Lucas Torreira battle for the ball. PA

Arsenal:

Leno: 7 - Undisturbed

Bellerin: 7 - Injured

Sokratis: 7 - Physical

Koscielny: 8 - Shouldered-responsibility

Kolasinac: 7.5 - Powerful

Xhaka: 6.5 - Muted

Ramsey: 7 - Effective

Torreira: 7 - Metronomic

Guendouzi: 7.5 - Lively

Lacazette: 8 - Clinical

Aubameyang: 8 - Dangerous

Substitutes:

Iwobi: 7

Maitland-Niles: 7

Elneny: 7

Chelsea:

Arrizabalaga: 6 - Busy

Rudiger: 5 - Shellshocked

Alonso: 5 - Unlucky

Jorginho: 5 - Neutralised

Kante: 6.5 - Consistent

Kovacic: 3 - Ineffective

Azpilicueta: 5 - Agitated

Luiz: 5- Skillful

Hazard: 5 - Quiet

Willian: 3 - Feeble

Pedro: 4 - Unproductive

Substitutes:

Barkley: 5 - Unproductive

Hudson-Odoi: 6 - Prospect

