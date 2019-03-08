Search

Arsenal 2-0 Manchester United: PLAYER RATINGS

PUBLISHED: 18:25 10 March 2019 | UPDATED: 18:25 10 March 2019

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil (centre) battles for the ball with Manchester United's Nemanja Matic (left) and Diogo Dalot during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal hosted Manchester United at the Emirates on Sunday. Read on for Layth Yousif’s PLAYER RATINGS.

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (right) and Manchester United's Chris Smalling battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.PAArsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (right) and Manchester United's Chris Smalling battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.PA

Arsenal:

Bernd Leno: 8

Sokratis: 7.5

Laurent Koscielny: 7.5

Nacho Monreal: 7.5

Sead Kolasinac: 7.5

Granit Xhaka: 8

Ainsley Maitland-Niles: 7.5

Mesut Ozil: 7.5

Aaron Ramsey: 7.5

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: 7.5

Alex Lacazette: 7.5

Substitutes:

Alex Iwobi: 7

Denis Suarez: 6

Eddie Nketiah: 7

Manchester United:

David De Gea: 5

Victor Lindelof: 6

Chris Smalling: 6

Luke Shaw: 6.5

Nemanja Matic: 6.5

Paul Pogba; 6

Fred: 5

Diogo Dalot: 6.5

Romelu Lukaku: 6.5

Ashley Young: 6.5

Marcus Rashford; 6

Substitutes:

