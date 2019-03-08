new
Arsenal 2-0 Manchester United: PLAYER RATINGS
PUBLISHED: 18:25 10 March 2019 | UPDATED: 18:25 10 March 2019
PA Wire/PA Images
Arsenal hosted Manchester United at the Emirates on Sunday. Read on for Layth Yousif’s PLAYER RATINGS.
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (right) and Manchester United's Chris Smalling battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.PA
Arsenal:
Bernd Leno: 8
Sokratis: 7.5
Laurent Koscielny: 7.5
Nacho Monreal: 7.5
Sead Kolasinac: 7.5
Granit Xhaka: 8
Ainsley Maitland-Niles: 7.5
Mesut Ozil: 7.5
Aaron Ramsey: 7.5
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: 7.5
Alex Lacazette: 7.5
Substitutes:
Alex Iwobi: 7
Denis Suarez: 6
Eddie Nketiah: 7
Manchester United:
David De Gea: 5
Victor Lindelof: 6
Chris Smalling: 6
Luke Shaw: 6.5
Nemanja Matic: 6.5
Paul Pogba; 6
Fred: 5
Diogo Dalot: 6.5
Romelu Lukaku: 6.5
Ashley Young: 6.5
Marcus Rashford; 6
Substitutes: