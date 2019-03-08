new
EUROPA LEAGUE PLAYER RATINGS: Arsenal 2-0 Napoli
PUBLISHED: 21:49 11 April 2019 | UPDATED: 21:49 11 April 2019
PA Wire/PA Images
Arsenal hosted Napoli at the Emirates on Thursday. Read on for Layth Yousif’s PLAYER RATINGS
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (left) and Napoli's Elseid Hysaj battle for the ball during the UEFA Europa League quarter final, first leg match at The Emirates Stadium, London. PA
Arsenal:
Cech: 7.5
Papastathopoulos: 7.5
Koscielny: 8
Monreal: 7.5
Maitland-Niles: 7.5
Torreira: 8
Ramsey: 8.5
Kolasinac: 7
Ozil: 7.5
Lacazette: 7
Aubameyang: 7
Substitutes:
Iwobi: 7
Mkhitaryan: 7
Elneny: 7