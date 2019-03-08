Search

EUROPA LEAGUE PLAYER RATINGS: Arsenal 2-0 Napoli

PUBLISHED: 21:49 11 April 2019 | UPDATED: 21:49 11 April 2019

Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the UEFA Europa League quarter final, first leg match at The Emirates Stadium, London.

Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the UEFA Europa League quarter final, first leg match at The Emirates Stadium, London. PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal hosted Napoli at the Emirates on Thursday. Read on for Layth Yousif’s PLAYER RATINGS

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (left) and Napoli's Elseid Hysaj battle for the ball during the UEFA Europa League quarter final, first leg match at The Emirates Stadium, London.

Arsenal:

Cech: 7.5

Papastathopoulos: 7.5

Koscielny: 8

Monreal: 7.5

Maitland-Niles: 7.5

Torreira: 8

Ramsey: 8.5

Kolasinac: 7

Ozil: 7.5

Lacazette: 7

Aubameyang: 7

Substitutes:

Iwobi: 7

Mkhitaryan: 7

Elneny: 7

