EUROPA LEAGUE Arsenal 3-0 Stade Rennais (4-3 on agg): PLAYER RATINGS

PUBLISHED: 21:56 14 March 2019 | UPDATED: 22:08 14 March 2019

Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles scores his side's second goal of the game during the Europa League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.PA

Arsenal hosted Stade Rennais at the Emirates on Thursday in the second leg of the Europa League round of 16. Read on for Layth Yousif’s PLAYER RATINGS.

Arsenal:

Cech: 7

Mustafi: 7

Koscielny: 7

Monreal: 7

Kolasinac: 8

Maitland-Niles: 8

Xhaka: 7.5

Ramsey: 8

Ozil: 7.5

Lacazette: 7.5

Aubameyang: 8

Substitutes:

Iwobi: 7

Mkhitaryan; 6.5

Torreira: 7

Rennes:

Koubek: 6

Da Silva: 6

Mexer: 6

Grenier: 5

Niang: 6

Bensebaini: 4

Andre: 4

Traore: 4

Bourigeaud: 5

Sarr: 6

Ben Arfa: 3

Substitutes:

