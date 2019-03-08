new
EUROPA LEAGUE Arsenal 3-0 Stade Rennais (4-3 on agg): PLAYER RATINGS
PUBLISHED: 21:56 14 March 2019 | UPDATED: 22:08 14 March 2019
PA Wire/PA Images
Arsenal hosted Stade Rennais at the Emirates on Thursday in the second leg of the Europa League round of 16. Read on for Layth Yousif’s PLAYER RATINGS.
Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Europa League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. PA
Arsenal:
Cech: 7
Mustafi: 7
Koscielny: 7
Monreal: 7
Kolasinac: 8
Maitland-Niles: 8
Xhaka: 7.5
Ramsey: 8
Ozil: 7.5
Lacazette: 7.5
Aubameyang: 8
Substitutes:
Iwobi: 7
Mkhitaryan; 6.5
Torreira: 7
Rennes:
Koubek: 6
Da Silva: 6
Mexer: 6
Grenier: 5
Niang: 6
Bensebaini: 4
Andre: 4
Traore: 4
Bourigeaud: 5
Sarr: 6
Ben Arfa: 3
Substitutes: