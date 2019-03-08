new

EUROPA LEAGUE Arsenal 3-0 Stade Rennais (4-3 on agg): PLAYER RATINGS

Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles scores his side's second goal of the game during the Europa League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.PA PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal hosted Stade Rennais at the Emirates on Thursday in the second leg of the Europa League round of 16. Read on for Layth Yousif’s PLAYER RATINGS.

Arsenal:

Cech: 7

Mustafi: 7

Koscielny: 7

Monreal: 7

Kolasinac: 8

Maitland-Niles: 8

Xhaka: 7.5

Ramsey: 8

Ozil: 7.5

Lacazette: 7.5

Aubameyang: 8

Substitutes:

Iwobi: 7

Mkhitaryan; 6.5

Torreira: 7

Rennes:

Koubek: 6

Da Silva: 6

Mexer: 6

Grenier: 5

Niang: 6

Bensebaini: 4

Andre: 4

Traore: 4

Bourigeaud: 5

Sarr: 6

Ben Arfa: 3

Substitutes: