Hotshot Miedema hitting big numbers on duty for Arsenal and Netherlands

Vivianne Miedema of Arsenal during West Ham United Women vs Arsenal Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Rush Green Stadium on 26th January 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Arsenal’s Vivianne Miedema only celebrated her 24th birthday last month but is already the all time leading goalscorer for the Netherlands.

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema scores her side's fifth goal against Bristol City Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema scores her side's fifth goal against Bristol City

Miedema has netted 69 goals in 88 appearances for the Dutch, including two in their 2017 European Championship final triumph over Denmark, and is regarded as one of the best natural finishers in women’s football history.

The 2019-20 season was one to remember for Miedema, who claimed the Women’s Super League golden boot with 16 goals in 14 starts.

She scored 10 with her right foot, four with her left foot and two with her head as she once again led the top flight charts.

Miedema scored four hat-tricks and was directly involved in 42 goals in all competitions and in her Arsenal career so far she has made 75 appearances (65 starts) and scored 69 goals, winning one WSL title and a Continental Cup.

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema during the Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema during the Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

Josh Bunting takes a look at her best moments to date at Arsenal.

First Arsenal goal

Miedema scored her first goal for the Gunners on the October 29, 2017 against Everton in the Women’s Super League.

Arsenal Women's Vivianne Miedema (second left) celebrates scoring his side's goal in the SSE Women's FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium, London (pic Adam Davy/PA) Arsenal Women's Vivianne Miedema (second left) celebrates scoring his side's goal in the SSE Women's FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium, London (pic Adam Davy/PA)

It was the first game after the departure of manager Pedro Losa Martinez as they picked up a 2-0 victory on the road.

Miedema put the Gunners ahead with a strike in the 28th minute as she remained calm and composed to beat Lizzie Durack

Everton had a goal disallowed before half time for a foul on visiting goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal and Arsenal, led by acting boss Ismael Garcia, added a second as Beth Mead’s volley deceived Durack.

However, Miedema was off the mark and there was plenty more goals to come.

Liverpool hat-trick

As opening days go, a 5-0 win for Arsenal over Liverpool was something special as Miedema grabbed a hat-trick.

The striker tucked in a low Katie McCabe cross from six yards to give Arsenal the lead, then set up Lisa Evans to fire in a second and was the architect for Kim Little to slot in the third.

Miedema scuffed in the fourth before half-time and completed her treble by driving in a late free-kick, leaving Liverpool keeper Anke Preuss with very little chance.

She became the first Arsenal player to net a hat-trick in the WSL since Kelly Smith in September 2014.

Tottenham Hotspur goal

Miedema had a big part to play in the very first competitive north London Women’s Super League derby at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with a crowd of 38,262 there to see Arsenal take the bragging rights.

Tottenham had the first chance in a cagey opening as Kit Graham went through on goal, but Manuela Zinsberger saved.

Graham then hit a post with a good effort from just outside the box, while McCabe went close for Arsenal as a delicate chip hit the crossbar.

Arsenal sold out their away allocation as 3,000 fans packed in and they saw their side score just after the break as Little picked the ball up on the edge of the area before dazzling the Spurs defence and executing a beautiful finish beyond Rebecca Spencer.

Miedema then wrapped up the three points for the Gunners in the 82nd minute as she took advantage of a defensive mix-up before rounding Spencer and firing into the roof of the net.

Brighton goal

Arsenal claimed the WSL title in 2018-19 at the Amex Stadium, with Miedema starting them on their way to a 4-0 victory.

It took just six minutes for Arsenal to hit the front as Miedema claimed her 22nd goal of the season, rifling a shot from range off the underside of the crossbar.

McCabe doubled the advantage on 30 minutes as Miedema turned provider, with the Republic of Ireland captain tucking the ball beyond Marie Hourihan in goal.

And it could have been three when McCabe, Beth Mead and Danielle van de Donk all linked up, before the Dutch international saw her effort superbly tipped over by Hourihan.

Louise Quinn sent a looping header over Irish teammate Hourihan, but Victoria Williams cleared off the line before the break.

But Arsenal did get a third on 70 minutes when Mead skipped beyond Kirsty Barton and thumped a shot into the top corner.

Six minutes later it was 4-0 as Miedema was played in out wide and her cross to McCabe was only half cleared by the Brighton defence to Little, who teed up Van De Donk to curl beyond Hourihane.

Miedema told Sky Sports: “I came to Arsenal to win the league but I don’t think I’ve realised what we’ve done yet.

“I’m happy we’ve done it and we’ve done it with a 4-0 win. Joe (Montemurro) changed a lot when he came in, so he has to take a lot of credit, but more than anything he really made us believe in ourselves.”

Bristol City masterclass

Miedema became the first player in WSL history to contribute to 10 goals in a single match in December 2019, with a double hat-trick and four assists as the Gunners ran out 11-1 winners.

Arsenal took the lead after just seven minutes when Lisa Evans headed in a Miedema cross before Leah Williamson scored with a diving header from another cross from the Dutch striker.

The Gunners had 32 shots in all 17 on target, at a rate of more than one effort on goal every three minutes.

Miedema then scored a hat-trick inside 21 first-half minutes as the Gunners went in 5-0 at half time.

Jordan Nobbs made it 6-0 after being set up by Miedema, who scored her fourth and fifth goals five minutes apart before setting up Evans on the hour to make it 9-0.

The untouchable Dutch forward completed her double hat-trick in the 64th minute, blasting in at the near post after a defence-splitting pass from Van De Donk.

Emma Mitchell made it 11-0 from Mead’s pass, firing in at the near post, before the Robins grabbed a consolation as Yana Daniels saw a penalty saved by Zinsberger but lashed n the rebound.