Arsenal injury news: Kolasinac doubtful and Ceballos out of Southampton clash

PUBLISHED: 14:54 21 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:54 21 November 2019

Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac during the Carabao Cup, Fourth Round match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac during the Carabao Cup, Fourth Round match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac is a doubt for Saturday's Premier League clash with Southampton after picking up a hamstring injury on international duty, while team-mate Dani Ceballos is out of the game at the Emirates.

Arsenal's Dani Ceballos celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal of the game during the UEFA Europa League Group F match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PAArsenal's Dani Ceballos celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal of the game during the UEFA Europa League Group F match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA

Kolasinac started in Bosnia and Herzegovina's 3-0 defeat to Italy last Friday, but missed their game against Liechtenstein on Monday.

Arsenal have confirmed that the left-back return to London Colney with a tight left hamstring and will be assessed ahead of the game this weekend.

Dani Ceballos will be missing on Saturday as he continues to recover from the hamstring injury picked up in the Europa League game against Vitoria Guimaraes.

The Gunners expect him to return to training in mid-December.

