Arsenal injury news: Seven missing for Standard Liege trip as Gunners confirm Tierney injury

Arsenal's Kieran Tierney is escorted from the pitch after receiving an injury during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. Picture: Adam Davy/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal have seven players out injured for their Europa League trip to Standard Liege on Thursday including Kieran Tierney, with the club confirming the full-back has dislocated his shoulder.

Arsenal's Granit Xhaka (left) leaves the pitch during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Arsenal's Granit Xhaka (left) leaves the pitch during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

Tierney suffered the injury to his right shoulder after a tangle with Michail Antonio during Monday's 3-1 win, but the club have not confirmed how long the Scotland international will be sidelined for.

He isn't the only defender missing for the trip to Belgium, with Hector Bellerin (hamstring) and Rob Holding (knee) also out.

Granit Xhaka received concussion on Monday night and he will be unavailable against Liege and Manchester City on Sunday.

Nicolas Pepe will also be absent after his starring display at the London Stadium came at a cost, with a bruised knee ruling him out of Thursday's game.

Shkodran Mustafi is suspended after picking up three bookings in the Europa League group stage, while Dani Ceballos is still out with a hamstring problem.