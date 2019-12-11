Search

Arsenal injury news: Seven missing for Standard Liege trip as Gunners confirm Tierney injury

PUBLISHED: 12:31 11 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:31 11 December 2019

Arsenal's Kieran Tierney is escorted from the pitch after receiving an injury during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

Arsenal have seven players out injured for their Europa League trip to Standard Liege on Thursday including Kieran Tierney, with the club confirming the full-back has dislocated his shoulder.

Arsenal's Granit Xhaka (left) leaves the pitch during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

Tierney suffered the injury to his right shoulder after a tangle with Michail Antonio during Monday's 3-1 win, but the club have not confirmed how long the Scotland international will be sidelined for.

He isn't the only defender missing for the trip to Belgium, with Hector Bellerin (hamstring) and Rob Holding (knee) also out.

Granit Xhaka received concussion on Monday night and he will be unavailable against Liege and Manchester City on Sunday.

Nicolas Pepe will also be absent after his starring display at the London Stadium came at a cost, with a bruised knee ruling him out of Thursday's game.

Shkodran Mustafi is suspended after picking up three bookings in the Europa League group stage, while Dani Ceballos is still out with a hamstring problem.

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn is the country's lowest expenses claimer

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn

Police charge Islington man with murder after fatal shooting in Leyton

Stock image of New Scotland Yard. Picture: Met Police

West Ham 1-3 Arsenal player ratings: Pepe shines as club-record signing makes mark

Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe celebrates scoring his sides second goal during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

Peter O'Loughlin killing: Wayne Packer pleads guilty to manslaughter after 'senseless' Camden Road attack

William Packer has pleaded guilty to manslaughter. Picture: Met Police

Archway girl becomes one of youngest members of National Youth Orchestra at 14

Clio Harwood has got into the National Youth Orchestra aged just 14.

