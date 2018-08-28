Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded
New

Arsenal join race for Gary Cahill as bookies slash odds on Chelsea defender joining Unai Emery

PUBLISHED: 16:03 17 December 2018

Chelsea's Gary Cahill has been linked with Arsenal. PA

Chelsea's Gary Cahill has been linked with Arsenal. PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Bookies have slashed the odds on Gary Cahill to switch West London for North London as Arsenal reportedly eye his signature.

England's Gary Cahill (second left) celebrates scoring against Nigeria at Wemlbey prior to the 2018 World Cup. PAEngland's Gary Cahill (second left) celebrates scoring against Nigeria at Wemlbey prior to the 2018 World Cup. PA

The odds have gone from 25/1 to 7/2 as Arsenal are believed to have closed the gap on Aston Villa to sign the defender.

While Villa still remain as favourites to sign Cahill, the Gunners have joined the race as they continue to look for defensive reinforcement.

The centre back has 348 Premier League appearances to his name, and is a wanted man by several clubs including AC Milan and Fulham.

Betway’s Alan Alger reported: “Aston Villa appeared to be the only real contender for Cahill’s signature last week but Arsenal have quickly emerged as another interest party.”

The Englishman has been out of favour this season, having made just one appearance in the league so far for Chelsea, with Antonio Rudiger being the preferred centre back.

Whether the 32-year-old would be a fit for Arsenal is another question, but with the club’s defensive woes it’s a move that can’t be ruled out.

For more visit Betway www.sports.betway.com/en/sports/

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Europa League: Arsenal v BATE Borisov kick-off moved after uproar from Gunners fans

Arsenal will play BATE Borisov in the last 32 of the UEFA Europa League.London.PA

Islington cab drivers release Christmas single about love

Joe and Jon the Islington cab drivers have made a Christmas single about being in love. Picture: Joe Lewis

Arsenal duo Mesut Ozil and Bernd Leno slammed by German newspaper BILD

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil on the bench (pic John Walton/PA)

Minicab driver who suffered heart attack in King’s Cross embraces hero who saved his life

This is the moment Harvey Martin shock hands with Gallal Sleiman, who pulled his slumped body through a car window and performed CPR to 'save his life' in Euston Road. Picture: Jonathan Martin

Europa League: Arsenal fans label BATE Borisov kick-off time ‘ridiculous’ after UEFA give Chelsea priority

Arsenal will play BATE Borisov in the last 32 of the UEFA Europa League.London.PA

Most Read

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Sadness as coach firm announces closure after 80 years in business

Spratts Coaches, Wreningham, announced they plan to close after 80 years trading. Photo: Spratts Coaches

Parents slam Norfolk academy’s ‘unfair’ disco to reward high attendance

Wayland Academy Norfolk has been criticised by parents for organising a 'rewards disco' for pupils with high attendance through the autumn term. Picture: TEN Group

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Kane: We’re motivated to get one back over the Gunners

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (centre, left) scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match against Southampton at Wembley Stadium (pic: Adam Davy/PA Images).

Much-loved owner of former Essex Road chippy George’s Fish Bar dies

George and Dimitra with family members.

Arsenal TV fixtures confirmed for February 2019

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil during the UEFA Europa League, group E match at Emirates Stadium, London.

Arsenal join race for Gary Cahill as bookies slash odds on Chelsea defender joining Unai Emery

Chelsea's Gary Cahill has been linked with Arsenal. PA

Europa League: Arsenal v BATE Borisov kick-off moved after uproar from Gunners fans

Arsenal will play BATE Borisov in the last 32 of the UEFA Europa League.London.PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists