Arsenal keeper and Premier League icon Petr Cech has announced he is to retire at the end of the season

Petr Cech. Danny Loo Photography 2016

Arsenal keeper and Premier League icon Petr Cech has announced he is to retire at the end of the season.

Per Mertesacker and Petr Cech at Arsenal training Per Mertesacker and Petr Cech at Arsenal training

The veteran shotstopper joined Arsenal in June 2015 from west London rivals Chelsea, where he spent 11 trophy-laden years at Stamford Bridge.

Cech came to this country after the Blues landed him from French club Rennes in July 2004.

He went on to lift 13 trophies with the Pensioners including the Champions League and four Premier League titles.

He also set a club record of 228 clean sheets in all competitions, eclipsing their previous club record mark of 208 set by former England international Peter Bonetti between 1960 and 1979.

Petr Cech of Chelsea (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) Petr Cech of Chelsea (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Cech eventually lost his place to Thibaut Courtois leading to him joining the Gunners helping the Gunners win the FA Cup in 2017 against his former team even if then manager Arsene Wenger opted for David Ospina in a decision which hurt the Chelsea legend.

The highly-respected Cech wrote on social media: “Having played 15 years in the Premier League and won every single trophy possible, I feel like I have achieved everything I set out to achieve,” said the ex-Czech Republic international.

“I will continue to work hard at Arsenal to hopefully win one more trophy this season.

“This is my 20th season as a professional player and it has been 20 years since I signed my first professional contract, so it feels like the right time to announce that I will retire.

“I am looking forward to seeing what life holds for me off the pitch.”