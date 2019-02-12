new

Arsenal keeper Bernd Leno on one of the best double saves in the history of the North London derby

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno blocks a shot during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. PA PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal keeper Bernd Leno has been speaking about his superb performance against Spurs including one of the best saves in the history of the North London derby.

First Bernd Leno blocked Christian Eriksen’s close-range volley, before jumping to his feet and somehow pushing Moussa Sissoko’s goalbound follow-up effort over the bar.

It was sensational goalkeeping from Leno - but what was his take on the moment?

I don’t know what happened, everything was so quick. Sissoko shot, I didn’t see the ball, I just reacted. I think the best saves are always those when you don’t quite know what happens.

On whether he’s frustrated with the draw...

It is very frustrating because we conceded a late goal and also had chances to score with the penalty. We were a bit unlucky but that’s football. The first half was good and the second was not our best game, and the equaliser was deserved for Tottenham but in the end we had the chance to [win it].

On Kane being offside before the equaliser...

I didn’t know that, I didn’t realise during the game because everything goes so quick. That is unlucky it was offside, but we can’t change it, we don’t have video referees so we can’t change it, we have to accept it.

On a good team performance overall...

I think it was a very good spirit we showed, especially away we don’t always play like today but don’t need only spirit against team like Spurs, you need it in all the away games. We have to look forward to the other away games, they are the key to getting a top-four place.

On whether they can finish into the top four...

Our confidence is very big because we are still in a good moment, we played well against a strong team, especially in the first half when we controlled the game. Next week we have another big home game against Man United that we want to win against another team who wants to get into the top four.

