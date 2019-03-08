new

Arsenal keeper Bernd Leno speaks after ‘disappointing’ 1-0 defeat at Everton

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno (centre) and team-mates appeal after Everton's Phil Jagielka (not pictured) scores PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal keeper Bernd Leno has been speaking after the disappointing 1-0 loss to Everton at Goodison Park. Read on for what he had to say.

On the game...

It’s a disappointing result for us. I think we played okay, but we didn’t have too many chances to score and we conceded an unlucky goal at the beginning of the game from a throw-in. So it was more difficult to play against a very deep defence and we had problems to create chances.

On what we needed to improve after the first half...

I think, like I said, it was very difficult to play against a deep defence. Everton had some chances after transitions, so we have to improve to play against deep defences and to create chances. I think the next games against Watford, for example, will be the same [in terms of facing a deep defence].

On why there’s such a difference between the home and away results...

To be honest, I don’t know.

On how much of a blow the result feels to our top four hopes...

It’s not a good result but we are still in a good position and still in a good atmosphere. It’s not a problem to lose one game. We have to keep working hard, work harder and play our style. I think today wasn’t too bad a game, I think it was okay. But the goal at the beginning of the game was much better for Everton. I think if the game went longer at 0-0, it would’ve been much easier for us. It was more difficult. But we keep going, we are still in a good position.

Leno was speaking to Arsenal.com