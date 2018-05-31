Arsenal release home learning pack for youngsters

Arsenal's Danielle van de Donk (second from left) celebrates a goal PA Wire/PA Images

The Arsenal Foundation, working alongside Arsenal Women, have released a home learning pack for youngsters during the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There are four activities available including literacy, numeracy, cross-curricular and physical education and the templates are available to download at arsenal.com/community/home-learning/primary-materials/van-de-donk.

The news was announced on Arsenal’s social media channels on Saturday afternoon by Gunners star Danielle Van De Donk.

A statement on Arsenal.com said: “The activities are suitable for children in Key Stage 2 (aged 7-11), although younger children may require some additional support. Tweet us some photos of your child’s work to @AFCCommunity.”

The activities are surrounding football-based activities, including forming a match report on Arsenal Women’s 1-0 victory over Manchester United in September when Dutch international Van De Donk scored an 89th-minute winner.

It also includes joining the dots and colouring in the Gunnersaurus sheet to see what Van De Donk’s dream stadium looks like. Children can also tackle a football fraction quiz to help with their numeracy skills.

Arsenal Women are the first Women’s Super League club to join forces with their Community scheme to release a home schooling programme during the current crisis.

There are also learning packs available on the club’s website featuring Gunners legend Patrick Vieira and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.