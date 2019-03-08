Search

Arsenal learn Europa League fate

PUBLISHED: 13:47 30 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:47 30 August 2019

Arsenal's Sokratis Papastathopoulos looks dejected after the final whistle

Arsenal's Sokratis Papastathopoulos looks dejected after the final whistle

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal have discovered who they will play against in the group stage of this season's Europa League, following the draw in Monaco today.

Unai Emery's side reached the final of the competition last season, before losing to Premier League rivals Chelsea in Baku, Azerbaijan.

And they have been placed in Group F alongside Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurst, who lost to Chelsea in the semi-finals last term, Belgian outfir Standard Liege and Portuguese outfit Vitoria.

It is a quite favourable draw in terms of distances the squad will need to travel, as Manchester United face a 6,000-mile round trip to Kazakhstan to take on FC Astana.

Group A: Sevilla, Apoel Nicosia, Qarabag, F91 Dudelange.

Group B: Dynamo Kiev, FC Copenhagen, Malmo, Lugano.

Group C: Basel, Krsnodar, Getafe, Trabzonspor.

Group D: Sporting Lisbon, PSV Eindhoven, Rosenborg, Lask.

Group E: Lazio, Celtic, Rennes, Cluj.

Group F: Arsenal, Eintracht Frankfurt, Standard Liege, Vitoria.

Group G: Porto, Young Boys, Feyenoord, Rangers.

Group H: CSKA Moscow, Ludogorets, Espanyol, Ferencvaros.

Group I: Wolfsburyg, Gent, Saint-Etienne, Olexandriya.

Group J: Roma, Borussia Monchengladbach, Istanbul Basaksehir, Wolfsberger AC.

Group K: Besiktas, Braga, Slovan Bratislava, Wolves.

Group L: Manchester United, FC Astana, Partizan Belgrade, AJ Alkmaar.

Matches will take place on September 19, October 3, October 24, November 7, November 28 and December 12.

Last-32 ties are on February 20 and 27, with last-16 ties taking place on March 12 and 19.

The quarter-finals will be held on April 9 and 16, the semi-finals on April 30 and May 7 and the final in Gdansk on May 27.

