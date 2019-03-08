Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal legend Bob Wilson on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (left) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyangduring the UEFA Europa League Semi final, first leg match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire/PA Images PA Wire/PA Images

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Bob Wilson spoke exclusively to Islington Gazette sports reporter Dan Mountney about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, discussing how he would deal with the Gunners' strike partnership.

Islington Gazette sports reporter Dan Mountney speaks to former Arsenal goalkeeper Bob Wilson at the Arsenal Foundation takeover of the Willow Charity Shop in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: DANNY LOO Islington Gazette sports reporter Dan Mountney speaks to former Arsenal goalkeeper Bob Wilson at the Arsenal Foundation takeover of the Willow Charity Shop in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: DANNY LOO

The duo have scored 50 goals and laid on 21 assists in all competitions this season, with Aubameyang sharing the Premier League Golden Boot while Lacazette won Arsenal's Player of the Year.

Wilson has been impressed with the pair, and said he would be 'aware of wherever they were on the field' if he had to face them.

"If I was facing Lacazette and Aubameyang I would be aware of wherever they were on the field, expecting the unexpected," he said.

"The moment they stepped into our half I would be preparing myself that something was going to happen.

"I was like a cat on a hot tin roof anyway the way I played. I was not a Pat Jennings.

"I played with a bit of a crazy side to me. Anyone knows that if they talk about Bob Wilson they use the word brave, but they could also use the word crazy.

"I idolised Bert Trautmann, who was a German prisoner of war and broke his neck in the 1956 FA Cup final.

"I idolised him because I could got headlong at people's feet like he did. I never broke my neck like he did, but I broke pretty well everything else, but it worked for me."

Bob Wilson spoke to Dan Mountney at Arsenal's takeover of the Willow Foundation store in Welwyn Garden City. Willow, a charity set up by Bob and his wife Megs in memory of their daughter Anna, organises special days for seriously ill young adults aged 16 to 40. To donate to Willow visit www.willowfoundation.org.uk/donate.