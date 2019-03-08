new

Arsenal legend David Seaman frustrated by Europa League final defeat as he slams 'poor' defensive display

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette looks dejected after the UEFA Europa League final at The Olympic Stadium, Baku, Azerbaijan. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Former Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman was left frustrated by the Gunners' 4-1 Europa League final thumping at the hands of Chelsea on Wednesday night, describing their poor defensive display as a 'hallmark of the season'.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Islington Gazette sports reporter Dan Mountney speaks to former England and Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman at the Celebrity Golf day for Willow Charity held at Brocket Hall. Picture: DANNY LOO Islington Gazette sports reporter Dan Mountney speaks to former England and Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman at the Celebrity Golf day for Willow Charity held at Brocket Hall. Picture: DANNY LOO

The Gunners were blown away by their London rivals in Baku, conceding four second-half goals, missing out on a first European trophy in 25 years and next season's UEFA Champions League.

Seaman was disappointed with the performance, and called for the club to back Unai Emery financially this summer.

"I thought first-half we were okay, second-half we were poor," he said.

"There was some poor defending, but that's been a hallmark of the season. It's something that has needed addressing for three or four years now, so it's frustrating.

Arsenal players look dejected as Chelsea players celebrate during the UEFA Europa League final at The Olympic Stadium, Baku, Azerbaijan. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Arsenal players look dejected as Chelsea players celebrate during the UEFA Europa League final at The Olympic Stadium, Baku, Azerbaijan. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA

"I feel for the fans because they travelled out there. The stadium wasn't the best choice because the fans are a long way from the pitch.

You may also want to watch:

"If the pitch is that far away from the fans you are never going to get an atmosphere and not many fans actually went out there.

"With Arsenal's performance it was same old, same old, so frustrating. It just shows how much work Emery has to do.

"The hardest thing about this is that it's the last game of the season, so there's no game coming up soon.

"When you come back for a new season it's a fresh start, so there won't be a lot of picking up to do.

"There'll be a lot of organisation to be done as in transfer business, but I think that all depends on what the club wants.

"Do they want to be successful on the pitch? Off the field they are, but on the pitch they aren't, so they need to put some money into the team and buy some decent defenders."

David Seaman spoke to Dan Mountney at the Willow Foundation Charity Golf Day at Brocket Hall. Willow, a charity set up by Bob and his wife, Megs in memory of their daughter Anna, organises special days for seriously ill young adults aged 16 to 40. To donate to Willow visit www.willowfoundation.org.uk/donate.