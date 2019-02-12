Arsenal legend Robert Pires makes his prediction ahead of the 198th North London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham

Arsenal's Robert Pires is congratulated by team-mate Thierry Henry after scoring their winner at Anfield in 2003 (pic Jon Super/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

Speaking with Bwin, Arsenal legend Robert Pires has given his thoughts on the North London derby as Arsenal travel to Wembley to take on Tottenham Hotspur tomorrow.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

What do you think the result will be between Tottenham and Arsenal this weekend?

“Arsenal will come out on top against Tottenham with a win this weekend. I think it will be a very close game with nothing in it, but Arsenal will edge it 2-1.

“This is a great test for Unai Emery as Arsenal haven’t done the double over Tottenham for many years now and as a manager, it’s a great way to get all the fans right behind you.”

How impressive Arsenal were against Tottenham at the Emirates?

“By far Arsenal’s best performance of the season was the win against Tottenham in the Premier League.

“They were better than Tottenham all over the pitch that day and it was comfortable in the end.

“It’s frustrating as Arsenal show that they can perform to that level and comfortably defeat a top side, but they then drop points elsewhere. If they could take that performance and apply it to each game then they would be a real force.”

Can Arsenal catch Tottenham in the Premier League?

“Arsenal’s only hope of catching Tottenham in the Premier League is with a win this weekend.

“This game is a massive judge of character for Emery and the team as they will know that a win will put them within touching distance of Tottenham and that should hype the players up to put a performance in similar to the game at the Emirates.

“Tottenham no longer look like a team that panic when in a good position. Mauricio Pochettino has done a fantastic job at Spurs over the last three seasons and they look like they’ll comfortably cement a top-four place.

“Player for player I don’t think there is much difference in the two teams as they both have very strong first teams. I think the key difference for both teams is Tottenham have been able to keep consistency throughout the season.”

This interview was conducted by Bwin’s Stuart Walker. The full interview can be found here sports.bwin.com/en/news/football/robert-pires-interview-arsenal-premier-league