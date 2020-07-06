Search

Mesut Ozil and Matteo Guendouzi missing for Arsenal

PUBLISHED: 16:07 06 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:07 06 July 2020

Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi (left) argues with Brighton & Hove Albion's Neal Maupay after the Premier League match at the Amex Stadium

Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi (left) argues with Brighton & Hove Albion's Neal Maupay after the Premier League match at the Amex Stadium

PA Wire/PA Images

Mesut Ozil and Matteo Guendouzi will again be absent when Arsenal host Leicester.

Ozil has yet to appear since the restart and Guendouzi was dropped by manager Mikel Arteta after the defeat at Brighton.

Pablo Mari (ankle), Bernd Leno, Gabriel Martinelli and Calum Chambers (all knee) are long-term absentees.

James Maddison and Ben Chilwell are doubts for Leicester’s trip to the Emirates.

Midfielder Maddison has a hip problem while England left-back Chilwell has a foot injury.

Chilwell was replaced by Wolves loanee Ryan Bennett in Saturday’s 3-0 win over Crystal Palace and he and Maddison will be assessed ahead of the game in London.

Arsenal provisional squad: Martinez, Macey, Bellerin, Soares, Sokratis, Luiz, Holding, Mustafi, Kolasinac, Tierney, Xhaka, Torreira, Ceballos, Maitland-Niles, Willock, Nelson, Pepe, Aubameyang, Lacazette, Nketiah, Saka.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Justin, Evans, Chilwell, Fuchs, Soyuncu, Bennett, Morgan, Barnes, Tielemans, Mendy, Perez, Maddison, Ndidi, Choudhury, Praet, Albrighton, Gray, Iheanacho, Vardy.

Most Read

Police name victim of ‘shocking’ broad daylight shooting in Roman Way

Imani Allaway-Muir, 22. Picture: Met Police

Moped rider killed in Pentonville Road crash

The Pentonville Road scene of a road traffic collision after which a moped rider died on Sunday, July 5. Picture: Archant

Islington shooting: Man shot dead in broad daylight near kids’ playground

A man was shot dead in broad daylight in Roman Way. Picture: @999London

Newington Green sex attack: Man wore silver wig and dress as he carried out assault

Mark Brown was dressed in female clothing and wearing a short dress and silver wig when he carried out the sex attack. Picture: CPS

Arteta: Arsenal need five wins, some help to reach Champions League

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

