Looking back: Arsenal lift Cup Winners’ Cup in 1994

PUBLISHED: 12:00 04 May 2020

Arsenal celebrate beating holders Parma 1-0 to lift the 1994 Cup Winners Cup in Copenhagen (pic John Stillwell/PA Wire)

Arsenal celebrate beating holders Parma 1-0 to lift the 1994 Cup Winners Cup in Copenhagen (pic John Stillwell/PA Wire)

PA Wire

Alan Smith was Arsenal’s matchwinner as George Graham’s Gunners beat holders Parma 1-0 to lift the 1994 Cup Winners’ Cup in Copenhagen.

Arsenal went into the final without leading goalscorer Ian Wright, who missed out through suspension.

But they could depend on a rock-solid back four of Lee Dixon, Tony Adams, Steve Bould, Nigel Winterburn, in front of England keeper David Seaman, to keep Parma at bay.

Tomas Brolin hit a post early on before Smith grabbed what turned out to be the only goal of the game, beating Luca Bucci with a left-foot volley after a mishit clearance by Lorenzo Minotti in the 20th minute.

With a lead to defend Arsenal never looked in much trouble and Gianfranco Zola and Faustino Asprilla were well shackled.

Arsenal had won their quarter-final and semi-final home second legs 1-0 and ‘One-nil to the Arsenal’ rang out in the Parken Stadium as the Gunners ground out another narrow win.

Danny Michelson: La Fromagerie’s ‘Mr Highbury’ dies with Covid-19

Danny Michelson, from La Fromagerie Cheese Shop, Councillor Julie Horten, and Annie Loustav from To Be Established,.

Coronavirus: 102 people have died with Covid-19 at Whittington Hospital during pandemic

The Whittington Hospital in North London. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Pictures: 101 north London pubs in coronavirus lockdown

101 north London pubs in lockdown. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus: 68% spike in Islington Universal Credit claims during lockdown as rent arrears increase by ‘nearly £1million’

Undated file photo of signage outside the Department of Works and Pensions in central London. Union leaders are calling for an emergency boost to Universal Credit to help people get through the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Chris Young

E-fits released after Islington man conned out of £110,000 for building work

Do you know these men? They are wanted over a £110,000 fraud in Islington.

