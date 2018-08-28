New

Arsenal loan transfer target round-up: Latest on Denis Suarez, Yannick Carrasco, Ever Banega, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Yacine Brahimi and Adrien Rabiot

Denis Suarez while at Sevilla under Arsenal boss Unai Emery. PA . PA Archive/PA Images

Read our in-depth Arsenal transfer round-up for Monday, January 14.

Yannick Ferreira Carrasco while at AS Monaco. PA Yannick Ferreira Carrasco while at AS Monaco. PA

DENIS SUAREZ

Denis Suarez has stated the two reasons he wants to join The Gunners are because of a reunion with Unai Emery and Arsenal’s style of play.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery admitted he can't afford to buy players in the January transfer window. PA Arsenal boss Unai Emery admitted he can't afford to buy players in the January transfer window. PA

Talks are said to be ongoing today after Emery hinted he was ‘working’ on deals after Arsenal’s 1-0 defeat to West Ham on Saturday.

It is no secret that the North London club are only looking to take players on loan this window, but Barcelona are only interested in a loan deal if a permanent transfer is made in the summer.

YANNICK CARRASCO

Arsenal have held talks with Dalian Yifang winger Yannick Carrasco, but a big issue comes in the form of the players wages.

With Mesut Ozil currently on £350,000-a-week and the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan both earning in excess of £200,000-a-week, a club who can only afford loans cannot afford Carrasco’s current wages of £300,000-a-week despite the player stating he would take a pay cut to move to North London.

If wages can be negotiated to a price that suits both parties, Carrasco could be one of Arsenal’s loan signings this winter.

EVER BANEGA

Another player linked to The Gunners who has previously played under Emery is Argentina midfielder, Ever Banega.

The 30-year-old has been deemed ‘a very good player’ by the Arsenal boss having managed him at both Sevilla and Valencia.

The Gunners could look to make a move for Banega if the deal for Denis Suarez falls through, but the players’ age and lack of sell-on value doesn’t make Banega one of Emery’s priorities.

ABDOULAYE DOUCOURE

Arsenal are keeping tabs on Watford star Abdoulaye Doucoure after the Frenchman stated that he might need to leave Vicarage Road for a bigger club to grab the attention of his national side.

Doucoure has been a revelation for the Hornets after signing two years ago from French club Rennes for a fee of £8 million but the 26-year-old feels it may be time to move on to achieve his ambitions.

A deal would look more likely in the summer with Arsenal currently strapped for cash but with the likes of Paris Saint Germain also taking an interest in the midfielder, The Gunners would have a fight on their hands for Doucoure.

YACINE BRAHIMI

Arsenal are one of a number of top European clubs who have been put on alert by Porto winger Yacine Brahimi who could leave Portugal for free in the summer.

The Algerian is due to run down the final few months of his contract at Porto which could see the 28-year-old, who has achieved seven goals and six assists this season, leave the Portuguese club for free in the summer.

Brahimi can play as a wide man and as a midfielder which are two positions Emery is looking to strengthen.

Nothing has yet been discussed but for a player who has experienced scoring goals in the Champions League, taking him on for free must be hugely tempting for a big club with a small budget.

ADRIEN RABIOT

Reports have circulated that a stunning swap deal between Arsenal and PSG could be on the cards regarding midfielders Adrien Rabiot and Mesut Ozil.

Ozil, who has not featured much for Arsenal this season despite Emery believing he still has a role to play for The Gunners could be allowed to leave due to his extortionate wages.

Ligue 1 champions PSG, have an interest in Ozil and would consider including their French midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who has refused to commit to a contract, as part of the deal.

Talks are still a long way apart, but it would have the makings of a stunning deal should both teams be looking to offload their player.