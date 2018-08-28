New

Arsenal loan transfer target round-up: Latest on Denis Suarez, Yannick Carrasco, Youssef Ait Bennasser, Marcus Thuram and Conor Coady

Yannick Ferreira Carrasco while at AS Monaco.

Read the latest Arsenal loan transfer target round-up for Wednesday, January 16.

Denis Suarez while at Sevilla under Arsenal boss Unai Emery.

DENIS SUAREZ

Denis Suarez’s agent has demanded Barcelona to sell the midfielder to Arsenal this month.

Talks are still ongoing between the two clubs with little progression, but Suarez has made it clear he wants to leave for The Emirates or he is going nowhere.

A deal is appearing more difficult than initially expected because of Arsenal’s financial situation but it does still look likely that Suarez will eventually make the switch.

YANNICK CARRASCO

Unai Emery is said to be trying to offload Mesut Ozil in order to fund a move for Chinese Super League star, Yannick Carrasco.

Ozil has fallen out of favour at The Emirates and Emery is looking to cash in on the player who is costing the Gunners a phenomenal £350,000 a week so that he can look to strengthen his side.

Manchester United are rivalling Arsenal for the signature of Carrasco and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side would have no issue paying the value of around £25 million for the Belgian but, as it stands, the Gunners cannot afford another high earner on their wage bill so a deal would only look likely if they can offload.

CONOR COADY

Arsenal are believed to be paying ‘very close attention’ to Wolves captain Conor Coady.

The 25-year-old has shone at the back for Wolves this season and his performances have put him in with a shout of an England call-up.

Emery is known to be targeting a centre-back to bolster the Gunners’ defence and Coady may be a strong addition to his side.

Liverpool are also monitoring the player they released in 2014 but Wolves will not want to let go of one of their key players and will look to offer him a new contract.

YOUSSEF AIT BENNASSER

The Gunners may look to Monaco’s Youssef Ait Bennasser to fill the void that will be left by Aaron Ramsey once the Welshman leaves for Juventus in the summer.

Bennasser has impressed at Thierry Henry’s Monaco despite the club still hovering around the relegation zone.

The Moroccan has also attracted the attention of AC Milan and Genoa in Serie A, but the North London club are believed to have shown the strongest interest for the 22-year-old who is only valued at around €10 million.

MARCUS THURAM

Arsenal are battling it out with rivals Tottenham and Manchester United for Marcus Thuram, the son of former World Cup winner Lilian Thuram.

The 21-year-old has scored 10 goals in 17 appearances so far this campaign for Ligue 1 strugglers Guingamp who sit bottom of the French division and his performances have alerted those in the Premier League.

Emery is looking for another frontman to replace the injured Danny Welbeck and the form of Thuram has impressed the Frenchman.

A deal would look more likely in the summer with Guingamp not wanting to let go of their main goal scorer when they are trying to escape relegation.