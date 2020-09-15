Search

Arsenal midfielder Jill Roord creates history as named in DAZN team of the week.

PUBLISHED: 18:00 15 September 2020

Arsenal's Jill Roord (centre) celebrates scoring her side's first goal of the game during the Barclays FA WSL match at The Chigwell Construction Stadium, London.

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal midfielder Jill Roord has created history as she has been named as the first Women’s footballer to be named in the DAZN European team of the week.

Roord who scored her consecutive hat-trick of the season against West Ham on Saturday evening in the Gunners 9-1 victory is the only female to be represented in the team.

The Netherlands international is included in with some of Europe’s finest stars such as Florian Thauvin who scored the winner for Marseille in Sunday nights Le Classique with rival’s Paris Saint-Germain.

Roord with her opening day hat-trick against Reading already bettered her goalscoring record from 2019-20 where she netted just twice.

She is better known for her ability on the ball rather than scoring goals as last season she completed 90% of her passes only Jen Beattie completed more at 91%.

Roord completed 83% of her long passes, the best long pass completion rate in the Arsenal squad.

Montemurro commented on her early season performances saying: “We always knew that Jill was a special player.”

“We brought her in last year, a young, talented player that probably didn’t have the continuity to back up her performances, she’d give us one or two good performances then go missing.

“We gave her the challenge this year both from a physical perspective to get her physically fit to play the way we want to play, but more importantly to have that continuity of standards. We always knew that there was a special talent and we are now starting to discover that maturity to continue at the level and maintain that level and hopefully we’ve got more to come from Jill.”

So far in 2020-21 Roord has 6 goals, 89 per cent of her 36 passes have been accurate. She also has created 3 chances and completed 100 per cent of her attempted dribbles out of her five average shots per match 3 of them are on target and she’s completed 71 per cent of her tackles.

DAZN team of the week: Jessy Moulin (Saint-Étienne), Alessandro Florenzi (PSG), Daniel Congré (Montpellier), Romain Perraud (Stade Brestois), Téji Savanier (Montpellier), Jill Roord (Arsenal), Florian Thauvin (Marseille), Lee Kang-in (Valencia), Manu Vallejo (Valencia), Gaëtan Laborde (Montpellier), Serhou Guirassy (Rennes).

