Arsenal midfielder Nobbs returns to action against West Ham

PUBLISHED: 16:53 21 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:53 21 August 2019

Arsenal's Jordan Nobbs in action for England women against Brazil's Raquel at Meadow Lane (pic Mike Egerton/PA)

Arsenal's Jordan Nobbs in action for England women against Brazil's Raquel at Meadow Lane (pic Mike Egerton/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal midfielder Jordan Nobbs played her first minutes since suffering an ACL injury in November 2018 as she played 20 minutes of a behind closed doors friendly against West Ham United on Sunday.

"Jordan is progressing very, very well," said Joe Montemurro speaking to the Arsenal website the Gunners manager added "She's worked immensely hard both physically and mentally to get back to where she's at - and I think it's been an amazing little journey for her.

"We're slowly building her back up and we hope to get her some more game time as the weeks edge towards the start of the season.

"We want her to be ready for a very big September and October. Jordan is desperate to make this season a special one. "After missing the World Cup and over half the season in a very special year for us, she can only be inspired to come back even stronger.

"The physical rehab has been great, but the mental rehab has been even more beneficial for her.

"I think the biggest thing for us is that she's really matured and really come out of her shell with regards to being a senior player and being a leader. I think the best of Jordan Nobbs is still to come."

Nobbs has became a big fans favourite since joining the Gunners in 2010 from Sunderland ,she's won 3 WSL titles at the club as well as lifting 4 FA Cups and 5 Continental Cups.

With 56 England Caps to her name Nobbs is still a vital to the Lionesses as they prepare for Euro 2021 and with not having to qualify friendly matches would be the perfect opportunity to bed her back into the side.

Arsenal host North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in a pre-season friendly this Sunday afternoon at Meadow Park in a game that could provide more minutes for the midfielder.

