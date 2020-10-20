Fitness the reason for fantastic start to the season says Arsenal’s Jill Roord

Arsenal's Jill Roord (centre) celebrates scoring her side's first goal of the game during the Barclays FA WSL match at The Chigwell Construction Stadium, London. PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal midfielder Jill Roord has said “fitness” is the main reason behind her rapid start to the Women’s Super League season.

Roord, who is currently out of action with a knee injury that she sustained in the last international break for the Netherlands against Russia, missed the wins over Tottenham Hotspur, Bristol City and Brighton & Hove Albion.

However Roord scored consecutive hat-tricks in the opening two fixtures over Reading and West Ham United and said: “I was working a lot on my fitness over the summer.”

“That’s the bit that I could really develop as well, my physicality. I had the time during the coronavirus break, so I’ve been doing a lot. If we’re going back to training, then I wanted to be really fit. It worked out really well.

“I was just focused on my fitness, and physicality with the running. Also mentally, I had time to switch off and spend some time with family. That did me really good as well. I just felt really fresh going into the new season.

Roord was voted as the player of the month for September following her hat-trick heroics and speaking about her start to the season explained: “Coming into this season, I didn’t expect to start with two hat-tricks but I feel really good, I think in the first two games in the league we played really well as a team and scored a lot of goals.

“I feel confident and as a team we feel confident, we feel good. It’s exciting to see what we’re capable of and I’m excited to see what we can bring this season.

“I think it’s always difficult when you go to a new club and maybe that’s why this season has been better. You have to get used to everything: to the team, to the environment, to the football culture.

“In Holland, everything is about football. It starts when you’re really little. Even on a professional level, every training session is with the ball. It’s all about technique, it’s all about building up, about possession.”

“The way we play is a Dutch thing. I’ve been in Germany and now I’m in England. The focus here is a lot on the physical ability as well, and that’s different with Holland because we focus on the football.”