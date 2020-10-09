Arsenal midfielder Jill Roord wins WSL player of the month award

Arsenal midfielder Jill Roord has been named as the Barclays FA Women’s Super League player of the month for September.

Roord was in unstoppable form during the month as she scored back to back hat-tricks in the Gunners 6-1 opening day win over Reading and the 9-1 thumping of West Ham United away.

The 23 year old also created history as she has been named as the first Women’s footballer to be named in the DAZN European team of the week after she netted her hat-trick away at the Hammers.

The Netherlands international has already bettered her goalscoring record from the 2019-20 campaign where she managed to score just twice.

So far in 2020-21 Roord has 6 goals, 89 per cent of her 36 passes have been accurate. She also has created 3 chances and completed 100 per cent of her attempted dribbles out of her five average shots per match 3 of them are on target and she’s completed 71 per cent of her tackles.

However she is currently nursing a knee injury that she sustained against Russia on international duty in a game she once again scored in as the Dutch won 1-0 as she linked up with Gunners teammate Danielle van de Donk before firing beyond Russia keeper Tatyana Shcherbak.

When speaking about Roord earlier season manager Joe Montemurro said: “When I signed Jill I saw someone special and I saw someone with immense ability especially to find space, but also to play higher up, protect the ball and find the pass, which is very important.

“It was good last year that we got her a lot of football and we worked on her defensive phase.”

“The big thing we are looking for from Jill this season is to find that level and maintain it, she can float in and out of games sometimes and become complacent because she is so talented.”

“I’ve given her that challenge this season to make a seven or eight out of 10 as her base and everything else above that is a bonus.”

“She has understood that challenge and hopefully we’ll see more of what we saw in this game throughout the season.”

The midfield star beat off competition from teammate Vivianne Miedema, as well as Manchester United’s Kirsty Hanson, Everton’s Izzy Christiansen and Brighton goalkeeper Megan Walsh.

Meanwhile Brighton and Hove Albion manager Hope Powell picked up the manager of the month award as the Seagulls beat Birmingham City on the opening day before drawing away to Manchester City.

Powell saw off competition from Gunners boss Joe Montemurro, Everton’s Willie Kirk and Manchester United’s Casey Stoney.