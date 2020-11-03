Search

Arsenal’s Miedema has been nominated for World Football Summit best female player

PUBLISHED: 15:00 03 November 2020

Josh Bunting

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema celebrates scoring her side's second goal of the game during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London.

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema has been nominated for the World Football Summit best female player award for 2020.

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema (right) speaks to manager Joe Montemurro as she is substituted during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London.Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema (right) speaks to manager Joe Montemurro as she is substituted during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London.

The Netherlands international had a 2019-20 season to remember as she won the Women’s Super League Golden Boot scoring sixteen goals and was the leading scorer in the UEFA Women’s Champions League hitting the net on ten occasions.

Miedema also along with the most goals in the league registered the most assists with eight showing that she is the total team player.

The in-form striker scored 10 with her right foot, four with her left foot and two with her head as she once again topped the top flight goalscoring charts in 2019-20 and has already hit 10 goals in 2020-21 as the Gunners top the WSL table.

Miedema broke the record for most Women’s Super League goals of all time with her hat-trick against Tottenham Hotspur last time out in the league.

This now means she has 52 goals in 50 games in the competition and beat previous holder Nikita Parris record in 60 games fewer than the former Manchester City star.

Miedema also became the first player in WSL history to score two first-half hat-tricks as she netted her first against Bristol City last December in an 11-1 victory at Meadow Park.

Against Spurs last time out she had 36 touches and was key to Caitlin Foord’s opening goal following on from Leah Williamson’s long pass her movement attracted the Tottenham defence to her instead of Foord allowing the Australian a clean run on goal to finish into the net.

The Arsenal striker is up against Lyon trio Sarah Bouhaddi, Wendie Renard and Dzsenifer Marozsán, Barcelona stars Sandra Panos, Alexia Putellas and Jennifer Hermoso.

Alongside Miedema four other WSL stars have been nominated in the form of Chelsea duo Pernille Harder and Sam Kerr, Manchester City’s Lucy Bronze and West Ham United’s Rachel Daly.

Wolfsburg’s Lena Oberdorf, Paris Saint-Germain keeper Christiane Endler and North Carolina Courage duo Lynn Williams and Debinha make up the 15 player list with the winner being announced on November 16.

