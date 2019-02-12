Arsenal boss Montemurro says pressure is on his side to win the WSL

Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro says the expectation is now on them to win the Women’s Super League.

The Gunners picked up a 3-0 win over Yeovil Town Ladies thanks to a brace from Kim Little and another effort from Beth Mead at Meadow Park.

They currently sit second in the league table, just two points behind Manchester City, with two games in hand.

“We’ve got a different challenge now. There’s an expectation on us to win this league,” Montemurro said.

“We need to perform, even when circumstances are difficult, to go on and win this league.

“There was a different type of pressure on us.

“We want to carry on getting all the little things right to pick up more wins like today.”

Although, the 49-year-old Australian feels it was a difficult match for his side as Yeovil sat deep and defended well.

“It was a very difficult game. We were coming up against a brick wall for most of the match.

“I think we put on a good performance in the end to get the job done.”

The boss heaped praise on Katie McCabe and Beth Mead for their impact on the match.

“Katie (McCabe) did well today. She’s having a fantastic season and she is a quality player.

“She was dropping inside and the Yeovil wingers were following her, which allowed us to find those gaps behind.

“It was great to see Beth (Mead) score. It will be great for her to gain a little more confidence ahead of our final matches.”