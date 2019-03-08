Arsenal must work to win difficult games according to Guendouzi
PUBLISHED: 10:14 28 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:14 28 October 2019
Matteo Guendouzi believes that Arsenal need to work on winning difficult games after letting a two-goal lead slip in their 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace at the Emirates. Read on for his thoughts.
On having to settle for a point...
We really wanted to win the game so we attacked a lot towards the end to get the third goal. We allowed spaces [for Palace on the break] but it's because we really wanted to win.
On letting a lead slip...
It's not a mental issue. We didn't manage to hold our advantage. We knew they were a good team, with individual quality, and they played well for their goals. Zaha did well to get a penalty. It's down to us to work so we win these kinds of matches after taking the lead.
On VAR...
I'm not sure what happened on our disallowed goal. It's like last Monday at Sheffield [United]. The ref didn't check with VAR then on Sokratis and Saka. This time he checks and it goes against us. I haven't seen it again yet but we lose two points because of that today and a point at Sheffield too.
On the return of Lacazette...
Lacazette is back and it's a big boost for us. There are not many players like him. He brought us a lot today and he will be key for us in this competition.
On his yellow card...
I had to foul Zaha at the end, otherwise he is through on goal on his own. I'm the last defender but I'm far from our goal as well. I had to do it.