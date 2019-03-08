new

Arsenal name former player Edu as new technical director

Edu Gaspar has been named new technical director at Arsenal. Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire PA Archive/PA Images

Arsenal have named former player Edu as their first ever technical director.

Edu celebrates scoring Arsenal's first goal against Villa during their FA Barclaycard Premiership match at Villa Park in Birmingham. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Edu celebrates scoring Arsenal's first goal against Villa during their FA Barclaycard Premiership match at Villa Park in Birmingham. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

The ex-midfielder moves to the Emirates after helping Brazil to their first Copa America win in 12 years in the role of general coordinator.

The Brazilian spent four years in North London as a player, winning two league title and two FA Cup trophies under Arsene Wenger.

His new role with Arsenal will see Edu: "Coordinate the work of our first-team coaching group, the academy and player scouting and recruitment in order to oversee the constant building up and efficient strengthening of our squad," according to the club's website.

Speaking about his return and new role, Edu said: "Arsenal has always had a special place in my heart and I'm thrilled to be returning to this great club in this new role.

Edu, Arsenal. Picture: Phil Noble/PA Edu, Arsenal. Picture: Phil Noble/PA

"We have a strong squad and some very talented young players with fantastic people at every level. I'm looking forward to helping make a difference."

Head of football Raul Sanllehi described Edu's arrival a 'final and very important part of the jigsaw' at the Emirates.

"We're very excited that Edu is joining the team," he said.

"He has great experience and technical football knowledge and most importantly is a true Arsenal man.

"He understands the club and what we stand for to our millions of fans around the world.

"His arrival is the final and very important part of the jigsaw in our development of a new football infrastructure to take us forward.

"He will be working closely with Unai Emery and the first-team coaches, and will play a relevant role leading our football vision and ensuring we have - and follow - a solid philosophy through all our football activities."

Edu will know Emery well having worked under him as a player at Valencia.

After ending his playing career in 2010, he became Corinthians director of football and has been the general coordinator of the Brazil national team, a role similar to the one he's taken with us, since 2016.