Arsenal open investigation into anti-Semitist remarks towards Spurs fans during North London derby

PUBLISHED: 12:59 21 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:25 21 December 2018

Police on patrol outside at Emirates Stadium, London. PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal have opened an investigation into reports of discriminatory behaviour by fans in the Carabao Cup quarter final against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night.

A fellow Arsenal supporter reportedly called for the man to be ejected from the ground after he made antisemitic remarks towards Tottenham fans, allegedly singing about gassing Jews.

The club have said that they are aware of the incident and are investigating the claims of discriminatory chanting and issued a statement.

“We do not tolerate any anti-social, discriminatory or violent behaviour at Arsenal Football Club. Anyone identified will receive a lengthy club ban and their details will be passed to the Police to commence legal proceedings.”

Arsenal already face a challenge of identifying fans who used antisocial behaviour at the game, as a separate investigation is underway to find the man that threw a bottle at Dele Alli – an incident that the club have apologised for.

