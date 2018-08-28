Search

Arsenal pay warm and fulsome tribute to Petr Cech: ‘We fully respect his decision to retire’

PUBLISHED: 12:34 15 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:36 15 January 2019

Arsenal Football Club have paid warm tribute to Petr Cech who announced on Tuesday morning that he is to retire at the end of the season after ‘recently’ informing the North London giants. Read on for their full statement.

“Everyone at Arsenal fully respects Petr Cech’s decision to retire at the end of this season.

“Petr recently informed us of his decision. Like all football fans, we are sad about this, but completely understand and support Petr. We know Petr will continue to make a big contribution in the future, whatever he decides to do.

“Petr has been an extraordinary player during his 15 years in the Premier League and an exemplary professional on and off the pitch. He has been a fantastic ambassador for Arsenal, Chelsea and the Czech Republic and will always hold a special place in the affections of football fans around the world.

“Petr, we wish you every future success and thank you for everything you have done for our club, on and off the pitch, and the wider game. We look forward to you helping us to an exciting finish to this season and wish you well for the future.”

